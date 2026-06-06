Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Road racing

Medical update provided for three Isle of Man TT riders injured in Friday crashes

All three riders are reported as 'conscious and stable' after incidents on Friday

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-2229575659

General view of the Isle of Man TT (via Michael Steele/Getty Images)

On Friday, three riders went off in separate incidents during a packed day of racing around the Mountain Course -- Jamie Cringle, Michael Evans, and Erno Kostamo.

Cringle went off at Union Mills during the second Supersport TT race, won by Michael Dunlop. He was transported via ambulance to Noble’s Hospital before subsequently being transferred to Aintree Hospital.

His condition is currently reported as conscious, stable and talking, and is receiving treatment for leg, chest and back injuries.

Evans went off at Braddan Oak during the second race of the day -- the Sportbike TT, also won by Dunlop. He was taken Noble’s Hospital for assessment and treatment, and his condition is reported as conscious and stable, with no serious injuries. 

Kostamo went off at the 11th Milestone during the second lap of the Senior TT, which was red-flagged and suspended with Dean Harrison in the lead. With less than 50% of the race completed, it could not be declared official at the time.

Kostamo was initially treated at the scene before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital and later transferred to Aintree Hospital for additional treatment. His condition is also reported as conscious, stable and talking. He is being treated for leg and hip injuries.

Earlier in the week, British rider Daniel Ingham went off at Doran's Bend during qualifying and became the first rider to lose their life in two years at the Isle of Man TT. He is the 271st rider fatality in the 109-year history of the road racing crown jewel.

The 2026 edition of the Isle of Man TT is now over, with the Senior TT declared official after just one lap of running due to poor weather forcing the cancellation of all Saturday running.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident
Next article Senior TT declared official after one lap, 2026 Isle of Man TT concludes early

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

The most unforgettable Kyle Busch moments at Michigan

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
The most unforgettable Kyle Busch moments at Michigan

Senior TT declared official after one lap, 2026 Isle of Man TT concludes early

Road racing
Road racing
Senior TT declared official after one lap, 2026 Isle of Man TT concludes early

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment