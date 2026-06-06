Medical update provided for three Isle of Man TT riders injured in Friday crashes

On Friday, three riders went off in separate incidents during a packed day of racing around the Mountain Course -- Jamie Cringle, Michael Evans, and Erno Kostamo.

Cringle went off at Union Mills during the second Supersport TT race, won by Michael Dunlop. He was transported via ambulance to Noble’s Hospital before subsequently being transferred to Aintree Hospital.

His condition is currently reported as conscious, stable and talking, and is receiving treatment for leg, chest and back injuries.

Evans went off at Braddan Oak during the second race of the day -- the Sportbike TT, also won by Dunlop. He was taken Noble’s Hospital for assessment and treatment, and his condition is reported as conscious and stable, with no serious injuries.

Kostamo went off at the 11th Milestone during the second lap of the Senior TT, which was red-flagged and suspended with Dean Harrison in the lead. With less than 50% of the race completed, it could not be declared official at the time.

Kostamo was initially treated at the scene before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital and later transferred to Aintree Hospital for additional treatment. His condition is also reported as conscious, stable and talking. He is being treated for leg and hip injuries.

Earlier in the week, British rider Daniel Ingham went off at Doran's Bend during qualifying and became the first rider to lose their life in two years at the Isle of Man TT. He is the 271st rider fatality in the 109-year history of the road racing crown jewel.

The 2026 edition of the Isle of Man TT is now over, with the Senior TT declared official after just one lap of running due to poor weather forcing the cancellation of all Saturday running.