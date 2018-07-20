Global
IMSA Lime Rock Practice report

Lime Rock IMSA: Porsches dominate both GT classes in FP3

By: David Malsher, US Editor
20/07/2018 10:12

Two Porsche-powered Patricks took top honors in the third practice for tomorrow’s Northeast Grand Prix, as Pilet was almost half a second clear of the competition in GTLM and Long put Wright Motorsports ahead in the GTD class.

Pilet’s 911 RSR produced the best lap of the weekend by half a second – a 50.414sec tour of the 1.5-mile Lime Rock Park – and was 0.465sec clear of Dirk Muller’s best in the #66 Ford GT.

Jesse Krohn was third in one of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s BMW M8s, ahead of the second Porsche of Earl Bamber, which completed the most laps in the session [60].

Oliver Gavin was fifth for Corvette Racing ahead of the second Ford of Richard Westbrook.

In GT Daytona, Long’s best effort in the Wright Porsche 911 GT3 R was barely 0.3sec slower than Connor De Phillippi’s top time in the GTLM BMW, and was three tenths clear of the fastest of the two Acuras in second and third.

Bill Auberlen wound the BMW M6 up to a 52.252sec lap, a mere 0.003sec faster than Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley-run Mercedes.

The Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, which missed session 2 due to its mechanical issues in the morning, clocked sixth fastest time in the hands of Bryan Sellers.

The 20-minute warm-up for qualifying begins tomorrow at 9.05am local [Eastern] time, with the qualifying session beginning at 9.35am.

The 2hr40min race commences at 3.10pm.

Lime Rock, IMSA third practice

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 48 50.414     105.256
2 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 56 50.879 0.465 0.465 104.295
3 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 54 50.934 0.520 0.055 104.182
4 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 60 50.970 0.556 0.036 104.108
5 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 52 51.120 0.706 0.150 103.803
6 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 55 51.200 0.786 0.080 103.641
7 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 43 51.225 0.811 0.025 103.590
8 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 43 51.429 1.015 0.204 103.179
9 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 51 51.754 1.340 0.325 102.531
10 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 52 52.051 1.637 0.297 101.946
11 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 47 52.136 1.722 0.085 101.780
12 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 53 52.252 1.838 0.116 101.554
13 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 44 52.255 1.841 0.003 101.548
14 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 49 52.470 2.056 0.215 101.132
15 15 united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 48 52.519 2.105 0.049 101.038
16 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 52.634 2.220 0.115 100.817
17 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 47 52.832 2.418 0.198 100.439
18 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 45 53.087 2.673 0.255 99.957
