Lime Rock IMSA: Porsches dominate both GT classes in FP3

Two Porsche-powered Patricks took top honors in the third practice for tomorrow’s Northeast Grand Prix, as Pilet was almost half a second clear of the competition in GTLM and Long put Wright Motorsports ahead in the GTD class.
Pilet’s 911 RSR produced the best lap of the weekend by half a second – a 50.414sec tour of the 1.5-mile Lime Rock Park – and was 0.465sec clear of Dirk Muller’s best in the #66 Ford GT.
Jesse Krohn was third in one of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s BMW M8s, ahead of the second Porsche of Earl Bamber, which completed the most laps in the session [60].
Oliver Gavin was fifth for Corvette Racing ahead of the second Ford of Richard Westbrook.
In GT Daytona, Long’s best effort in the Wright Porsche 911 GT3 R was barely 0.3sec slower than Connor De Phillippi’s top time in the GTLM BMW, and was three tenths clear of the fastest of the two Acuras in second and third.
Bill Auberlen wound the BMW M6 up to a 52.252sec lap, a mere 0.003sec faster than Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley-run Mercedes.
The Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, which missed session 2 due to its mechanical issues in the morning, clocked sixth fastest time in the hands of Bryan Sellers.
The 20-minute warm-up for qualifying begins tomorrow at 9.05am local [Eastern] time, with the qualifying session beginning at 9.35am.
The 2hr40min race commences at 3.10pm.
Lime Rock, IMSA third practice
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|48
|50.414
|105.256
|2
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|56
|50.879
|0.465
|0.465
|104.295
|3
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|54
|50.934
|0.520
|0.055
|104.182
|4
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|60
|50.970
|0.556
|0.036
|104.108
|5
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|52
|51.120
|0.706
|0.150
|103.803
|6
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|55
|51.200
|0.786
|0.080
|103.641
|7
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|43
|51.225
|0.811
|0.025
|103.590
|8
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|43
|51.429
|1.015
|0.204
|103.179
|9
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|51
|51.754
|1.340
|0.325
|102.531
|10
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|52
|52.051
|1.637
|0.297
|101.946
|11
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|47
|52.136
|1.722
|0.085
|101.780
|12
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|53
|52.252
|1.838
|0.116
|101.554
|13
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|44
|52.255
|1.841
|0.003
|101.548
|14
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|49
|52.470
|2.056
|0.215
|101.132
|15
|15
| Jack Hawksworth
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|48
|52.519
|2.105
|0.049
|101.038
|16
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|52.634
|2.220
|0.115
|100.817
|17
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|47
|52.832
|2.418
|0.198
|100.439
|18
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|45
|53.087
|2.673
|0.255
|99.957