IMSA / Lime Rock / Qualifying report

Lime Rock IMSA: Garcia takes sub-50sec pole for Corvette

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 21, 2018, 2:29 PM

Corvette driver Antonio Garcia set a sensational sub-50 second lap at Lime Rock Park to snatch pole for the Northeast Grand Prix, one of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship’s GT-only rounds.

GT Le Mans

Garcia's first pole for two years set his best time on the fifth of 11 laps around the seven-turn 1.5-mile course in Connecticut, a 49.754sec, beating Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche 911 RSR by 0.166sec and Dirk Muller’s Ford GT by 0.191sec.

Tommy Milner was fourth in the second Corvette ahead of Richard Westbrook in the second Ford.

The BMW M8 duo of John Edwards and Connor De Phillippi will start sixth and seventh, ahead of Patrick Pilet’s #911 Porsche.

The Frenchman, who caused a red flag with an off in the 20min pre-qualifying warm-up, never had the pace of his teammate Vanthoor and was barely 0.8sec quicker than the GTD polesitting Porsche.

GT Daytona

Patrick Long set a new class track record with a stunning 51.491sec lap in the Wright Motorsports Porsche.

He was 0.137sec faster than the lead Lexus RC F of 3GT Racing, piloted by Dominik Baumann, while Jack Hawksworth – who needed under-hood work in the early part of the session – did a fine job to snag P3, although he missed the chicane on what should have been his ultimate flier.

Bryan Sellers set a 51.838sec to go P4 in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, a mere 0.01sec faster than Cooper MacNeil in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, while Bill Auberlen put the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 into sixth.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs were seventh and ninth, split by Ben Keating in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT. John Potter will roll off last in class in the Magnus Racing Audi R8.

Lime Rock, IMSA qualifying 

Pos.#DriversClassCarTimeGap
1 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 49.754  
2 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 49.920 0.166
3 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 49.945 0.191
4 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 50.048 0.294
5 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 50.106 0.352
6 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 50.285 0.531
7 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 50.385 0.631
8 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 50.656 0.902
9 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 51.491 1.737
10 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 51.628 1.874
11 15 united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 51.705 1.951
12 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 51.838 2.084
13 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 51.848 2.094
14 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 51.884 2.130
15 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 51.989 2.235
16 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 51.989 2.235
17 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 52.137 2.383
18 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 52.680 2.926
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Lime Rock
Location Lime Rock Park
Drivers Antonio Garcia
Teams Corvette Racing
Author David Malsher
Article type Qualifying report

