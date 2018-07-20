Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
IMSA / Lime Rock / Practice report

Lime Rock IMSA: Corvette and Audi lead second practice

shares
comments
Lime Rock IMSA: Corvette and Audi lead second practice
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 20, 2018, 7:15 PM

Corvette Racing’s Antonio Garcia sent the #3 C7.R to the top of the times by mere hundredths to edge Joey Hand’s Ford GT, as practice continued for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GT-only Northeast GP.

Garcia’s time, like Dirk Muller’s top time from this morning, was in the 50.9sec bracket – but just 0.062sec faster than Hand’s #66 Ford GT around the 1.5-mile seven-turn track, both cars completing 46 laps.

Behind them, by just a tenth, was the #912 Porsche 911 RSR of Laurens Vanthoor, while Richard Westbrook (Ford) and Nick Tandy (Porsche) were just 0.003sec apart and within a quarter second of Garcia’s best.

The BMW M8s of John Edwards and Alexander Sims were sixth and seventh, beating the second Corvette of Tommy Milner who was 0.59sec behind his teammate Garcia.

Magnus Racing put 59 laps on its Audi R8, more than any other team, and snagged top time in GTD, 0.15sec ahead of Cooper MacNeil’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, and more than three-tenths faster than the Lexus RC F of Dominik Baumann.

The top five was completed by Patrick Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 and the Riley Mercedes AMG GT of Jeroen Bleekemolen, as the Acura NSXs slipped to sixth and seventh.

Third practice begins at 4.55pm local (Eastern) time.

Lime Rock, IMSA second practice

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 46 50.939     104.172
2 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 46 51.001 0.062 0.062 104.045
3 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 55 51.118 0.179 0.117 103.807
4 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 32 51.145 0.206 0.027 103.752
5 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 59 51.148 0.209 0.003 103.746
6 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 43 51.277 0.338 0.129 103.485
7 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 19 51.321 0.382 0.044 103.396
8 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 43 51.529 0.590 0.208 102.979
9 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 59 52.140 1.201 0.611 101.772
10 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 47 52.298 1.359 0.158 101.465
11 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 27 52.468 1.529 0.170 101.136
12 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 57 52.570 1.631 0.102 100.940
13 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 40 52.578 1.639 0.008 100.924
14 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 52 52.823 1.884 0.245 100.456
15 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 49 52.831 1.892 0.008 100.441
16 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 47 52.850 1.911 0.019 100.405
17 15 united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 53.005 2.066 0.155 100.111
18 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 0    

 

 

Next IMSA article
Lime Rock IMSA: Porsches dominate both classes in FP3

Previous article

Lime Rock IMSA: Porsches dominate both classes in FP3

Next article

Lime Rock IMSA: Ford leads GTLM, Lexus heads GTD in first practice

Lime Rock IMSA: Ford leads GTLM, Lexus heads GTD in first practice

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Lime Rock
Location Lime Rock Park
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nightlife – Behind the scenes at the 2018 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona | M1TG 06:54
IMSA

Nightlife – Behind the scenes at the 2018 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona | M1TG

Inside the Daytona 24 Hours 09:38
IMSA

Inside the Daytona 24 Hours

News in depth
Jan Magnussen: Bittersweet races for Kevin and myself
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Bittersweet races for Kevin and myself

Champion Racing founder Maraj dies in boating accident
IMSA

Champion Racing founder Maraj dies in boating accident

Magnussen: “Hard to swallow” losing win with late off
IMSA

Magnussen: “Hard to swallow” losing win with late off

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.