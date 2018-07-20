Lime Rock IMSA: Corvette and Audi lead second practice
Corvette Racing’s Antonio Garcia sent the #3 C7.R to the top of the times by mere hundredths to edge Joey Hand’s Ford GT, as practice continued for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GT-only Northeast GP.
Garcia’s time, like Dirk Muller’s top time from this morning, was in the 50.9sec bracket – but just 0.062sec faster than Hand’s #66 Ford GT around the 1.5-mile seven-turn track, both cars completing 46 laps.
Behind them, by just a tenth, was the #912 Porsche 911 RSR of Laurens Vanthoor, while Richard Westbrook (Ford) and Nick Tandy (Porsche) were just 0.003sec apart and within a quarter second of Garcia’s best.
The BMW M8s of John Edwards and Alexander Sims were sixth and seventh, beating the second Corvette of Tommy Milner who was 0.59sec behind his teammate Garcia.
Magnus Racing put 59 laps on its Audi R8, more than any other team, and snagged top time in GTD, 0.15sec ahead of Cooper MacNeil’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, and more than three-tenths faster than the Lexus RC F of Dominik Baumann.
The top five was completed by Patrick Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 and the Riley Mercedes AMG GT of Jeroen Bleekemolen, as the Acura NSXs slipped to sixth and seventh.
Third practice begins at 4.55pm local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|46
|50.939
|104.172
|2
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|46
|51.001
|0.062
|0.062
|104.045
|3
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|55
|51.118
|0.179
|0.117
|103.807
|4
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|32
|51.145
|0.206
|0.027
|103.752
|5
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|59
|51.148
|0.209
|0.003
|103.746
|6
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|43
|51.277
|0.338
|0.129
|103.485
|7
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|19
|51.321
|0.382
|0.044
|103.396
|8
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|43
|51.529
|0.590
|0.208
|102.979
|9
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|59
|52.140
|1.201
|0.611
|101.772
|10
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|47
|52.298
|1.359
|0.158
|101.465
|11
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|52.468
|1.529
|0.170
|101.136
|12
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|57
|52.570
|1.631
|0.102
|100.940
|13
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|40
|52.578
|1.639
|0.008
|100.924
|14
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|52
|52.823
|1.884
|0.245
|100.456
|15
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|49
|52.831
|1.892
|0.008
|100.441
|16
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|47
|52.850
|1.911
|0.019
|100.405
|17
|15
| Jack Hawksworth
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|53.005
|2.066
|0.155
|100.111
|18
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|0
