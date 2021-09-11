Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Laguna Seca Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

Mazda’s Harry Tincknell was quickest in IMSA’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Saturday morning practice session at Laguna Seca, just beating Pipo Derani by 0.002s in the closing moments of Saturday’s 1h15m of running.

Derani (Action Express Cadillac DPi) set the benchmark at 1m14.982s, then lowered the P1 time to 1m14.854s and eventually 1m14.554s – which remaining the fastest time until the last few minutes.

Tincknell vaulted to second in the closing 10 minutes of the session with a lap of 1m14.789s, pushing Ricky Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura (which set the Friday pace) back to third on 1m15.096s. Tincknell then produced the fastest time of the weekend so far of 1m14.552s, while Filipe Albuquerque also improved late on in the WTR Acura but the car stayed third on 1m14.680s.

Dane Cameron was fourth in the Meyer Shank Acura DPi, two tenths clear of Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac and Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac) – all six DPi class cars covered by 0.828s.

Ryan Dalziel was fastest in LMP2, lapping his Era Motorsport ORECA in 1m17.065s. Yesterday’s pacesetter Mikkel Jensen was second quickest this time in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA at 1m17.258s.

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Corvettes dominate GTLM

Matt Campbell set the early GTLM pace at 1m21.914s in his WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, before being bested by the Corvettes of Tommy Milner on 1m21.680s and Jordan Taylor on 1m21.817s towards the end of the session.

In GTD, Madison Snow led the way in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan at 1m24.237s, a couple of tenths ahead of Trent Hindman’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R on 1m24.455s. Zacharie Robichon was third fastest in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, who lapped in 1m24.479s, just ahead of Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 on 1m24.537s.

