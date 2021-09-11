Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

Cameron set the early pace in his Meyer Shank Acura DPi at 1m14.957s, repeatedly swapping the top spot early on with Albuquerque, who eventually took over with a lap of 1m14.441s that won the pole, compared to Cameron’s 1m14.464s.

Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac) was third quickest, over half a second off the pace, ahead of Mazda’s Harry Tincknell – who was only fourth fastest after pacing the morning’s practice session.

Pipo Derani (Action Express Cadillac DPi) starts fifth, while Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac was just over a second off the pace in sixth.

Ben Keating took LMP2 pole in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA at 1m17.227s, well clear of Dwight Merriman in his Era Motorsport ORECA, whose best time was 1m19.873s.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Taylor beats Milner for GTLM pole

Jordan Taylor scored his now customary GTLM pole for Corvette Racing by lapping his C8.R in 1m21.151s, which was 0.116s faster than Tommy Milner. Cooper MacNeil was 0.78s off the pace in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

In GTD, Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 set the early pace at 1m25.089s. Practice pacesetter Madison Snow, in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, took control with 1m24.711s before he was toppled again by Foley on 1m24.568s.

Trent Hindman’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R then hit P1 with 1m24.505s, grabbing pole from Foley by 0.063s.

Roman de Angelis qualified third in his Heart of Racing-run Aston Martin Vantage, ahead of Snow, Richard Heistand (CarBahn with Peregrine Audi R8) and Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.