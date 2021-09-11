Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi driver Felipe Nasr set the early pace with an opening flying lap of 1m15.989s, which was first beaten by Albuquerque on 1m15.521s, and then Renger van der Zande (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac) on 1m15.661s and Harry Tincknell (Mazda) on 1m15.540s.

Having dropped to fourth, Nasr went back to the top spot with 1m15.267s, before Tincknell went P1 with 1m15.215s.

Albuquerque topped them all on 1m14.880s just after the halfway point. Pipo Derani took over the AXR Caddy from Nasr and rocketed to P2 with 1m14.974s. Tincknell stayed third, ahead of Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac. Kevin Magnussen beat teammate van der Zande’s time but stayed fifth.

Mikkel Jensen dominated the LMP2 class in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, even outpacing Dane Cameron in the Meyer Shank Acura DPi. Ryan Dalziel was best of the rest in P2 in his Era Motorsport ORECA.

Corvettes split by Campbell in GT Le Mans

Matt Campbell set early pace at 1m22.566s in his WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, but Corvette duo Nick Tandy and Antonio Garcia surpassed him on 1m22.081s and 1m22.512s respectively. Campbell then split the C8.Rs with a lap of 1m22.108s, and that’s the way it stayed.

In GTD, Bill Auberlen’s early 1m24.630s in his Turner Motorsports BMW M6 couldn’t be beaten, with Laurens Vanthoor getting closest on 1m25.105s in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R. Bryan Sellers was third quickest in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.