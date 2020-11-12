Top events
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Auberlen drops out of Sebring 12 Hours

Auberlen drops out of Sebring 12 Hours
By:

Bill Auberlen will not take part in this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-closing Sebring 12 Hours, Turner Motorsport has confirmed.

Auberlen was due to take part in the Florida endurance classic alongside regular full-season IMSA teammate Robby Foley and Turner's third driver, Dillon Machavern, at the wheel of the team's solo BMW M6 GT3.

However, ahead of Thursday's first on-track running, the team announced on social media that Auberlen's place will instead be taken by BMW factory driver Nick Yelloly. No reason was cited for the change.

Yelloly, who has represented BMW this year in the ADAC GT Masters series, the Spa 24 Hours and the Nurburgring 24 Hours, will be making his IMSA debut at Sebring.

He was one of four of the German manufacturer's drivers to test positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the Spa event - Corvette Racing's Nicky Catsburg being another - but has since recovered and is expected to arrive at Sebring on Thursday evening.

Auberlen and Foley have taken victory two races in the GT Daytona class as a duo this year, with the first at those at Virginia International Raceway moving Auberlen clear of Scott Pruett as the driver with most wins in IMSA history.

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, GTD: Robby Foley III, Bill Auberlen, Robbie Foley

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, GTD: Robby Foley III, Bill Auberlen, Robbie Foley

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

The pair lie fifth in the GTD standings, 22 points behind leaders Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3.

Farnbacher and McMurry are 10 points clear of their nearest rival, AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus driver Aaron Telitz, which means fifth place at Sebring would guarantee them the title.

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Drivers Bill Auberlen
Teams Turner Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

