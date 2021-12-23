Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Turner Motorsport reveals BMW M4 GT3 colors for IMSA GTD

By:

The BMW M4 GT3 that Turner Motorsports will run next year has been revealed in the team’s traditional colorschemes.

Turner Motorsport reveals BMW M4 GT3 colors for IMSA GTD

The Newton, NH.-based team will enter the #96 in the IMSA GTD category but has switched from its veteran M6 model to the M4.

For the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona next month, the team’s full-time line-up of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley will be joined by BMW M factory driver Jens Klingmann and Michael Dinan. For Klingmann, this will be a first IMSA start since he raced for Will Turner’s team in 2020, while for Dinan – who won his class along with Foley in GT World Challenge America – it will be his first race at this level.

The liveries on show in the rendering as tweeted by Foley, reveal the team’s traditional blue-and-yellow with prominent logos for the H&R racing parts logos, while the Liqui Moly colors – predominantly white with red and blue banding – work particularly well with the M4’s styling.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will run two BMW M4s in the GTD Pro category, but won’t be revealing its driver line-up until January.

Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 livery

Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 livery

Photo by: Turner Motorsport

