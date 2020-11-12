Top events
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Practice report

IMSA Sebring 12H: Castroneves leads opening practice

shares
comments
IMSA Sebring 12H: Castroneves leads opening practice
By:

Acura Team Penske’s title aspirant Helio Castroneves grabbed fastest time in opening practice for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Sebring International Raceway.

Lapping the legendary 17-turn 3.74-mile airport course in 1min49.360sec, the #7 Acura ARX-05 edged Sebastien Bourdais’ JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R by just 0.035sec to earn top spot.

This pair were over 0.4sec clear of the field, but the competitive picture was blurred by a nine-minute-long red flag period caused by the need to recover the spun Performance Tech Motorsports LMP2 car of Patrick Byrne, leaving just five minutes on a crowded track for 31 cars to set a time.

Ex-IndyCar driver Matheus Leist made it two JDC-Miller Cadillacs in the top three, as he eclipsed the best time set by Ryan Briscoe in Wayne Taylor Racing’s similar Caddy. Briscoe and Renger van der Zande, who are again partnered this weekend by six-time and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, lie just two points behind Castroneves/Ricky Taylor in the IMSA DPi championship fight.

Felipe Nasr’s Action Express Racing Cadillac was fifth ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis, while outgoing DPi champ Dane Cameron was eighth in the second Acura.

In LMP2, Simon Trummer’s PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry led Matt Bell’s Inter Europol car by one second.

The two Porsche 911 RSRs, in their final IMSA outing for the forseeable future, headed up GT Le Mans class, Fred Makowiecki 0.374sec faster than Laurens Vanthoor, who was a mere 0.021sec ahead of Connor De Phillippi’s BMW M8. The two Corvettes of Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor were 0.9 and 1.2sec off the ultimate pace, but this is likely unrepresentative.

The AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs were first and third in the hands of Jack Hawksworth and Townsend Bell, split by the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R of Pat Long.

Andrew Davis produced his customary fine job to slot the Audi R8 of Hardpoint Racing into fourth, a mere 0.02sec faster than Lawson Aschenbach’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes-Benz and 0.035sec ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

The second session begins at 2.35pm local (Eastern) time.

Full results to come shortly

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 23 1'49.360  
2 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 20 1'49.395 0.035
3 Brazil Matheus Leist
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 25 1'49.828 0.468
4 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 18 1'49.934 0.574
5 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		DPi Cadillac DPi 23 1'49.957 0.597
6 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 20 1'50.090 0.730
7 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 18 1'50.126 0.766
8 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 20 1'50.337 0.977
9   (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 23 1'52.040 2.680
10   (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 20 1'53.026 3.666
11   (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'53.189 3.829
12   (LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 17 1'55.217 5.857
13 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 20 1'58.717 9.357
14 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Switzerland Neel Jani 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 22 1'59.091 9.731
15 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 13 1'59.112 9.752
16 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 22 1'59.617 10.257
17 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 16 1'59.941 10.581
18 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 2'00.429 11.069
19 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 18 2'02.961 13.601
20 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 19 2'03.288 13.928
21 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Michael de Quesada 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 20 2'03.382 14.022
22 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Andrew Davis
Germany Pierre Kaffer 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 2'03.418 14.058
23 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 19 2'03.438 14.078
24 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 19 2'03.473 14.113
25 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 2'03.611 14.251
26 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Alessandro Balzan
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 19 2'03.651 14.291
27 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 2'03.730 14.370
28 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 2'03.748 14.388
29 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 18 2'03.949 14.589
30 United States Trent Hindman
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Joey Hand 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 2'04.069 14.709
31 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 16 2'05.159 15.799
View full results

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

