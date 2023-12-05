Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
Jake Walker joins Turner Motorsport for IMSA endurance rounds

Jake Walker is set to contest the 2024 endurance rounds in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Turner Motorsport, following an announcement by Megapixel Management, LLC.

#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley

Walker will drive the team’s #96 BMW M4 GTD entry alongside team-mates Robby Foley and Patrick Gallagher, with Jens Klingmann part of the squad for the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.

"I've had my eye on Jake for about a year now," said team owner Will Turner.

"At the Indy SRO race he got into a BMW GT3 for the first time and was immediately competitive. We need this 17-year-old in our car. He's got a bright future."

The collaboration with Walker and Turner Motorsport was facilitated by Megapixel Management, LLC, which is known for its commitment to fostering race careers and partnering with top tier racing teams.

"We're extremely excited about Jake's participation in the IMSA WeatherTech 2024 endurance races with Turner Motorsport," said Buddy Rice, director of competition of Megapixel Management, LLC.

"Jake has demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication in multiple classes that Include Lamborghini Super Trofeo, GT3, and GT4, and we believe this partnership with Turner Motorsport will provide him with a fantastic opportunity to exhibit his capabilities in the fiercely competitive GTD class."

Walker joins an outfit in Turner Motorsport that recently captured the BMW M Sports Trophy, which is awared to the most successful privateer BMW team in sports car racing competition globally.

“I'm honored and thrilled to be racing with Turner Motorsport in the IMSA Weather Tech 2024 endurance events," Walker said.

"Teaming up with Robby, Patrick, and Jens is an incredible chance to compete at the highest level, and I'm eager to contribute to the team's pursuit of victory."

