Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
WU in
10 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
02 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 8:52 PM

Ricky Taylor set a brilliant pole position to beat Acura teammate Juan Pablo Montoya into second, while BMW headed GTLM and Paul Miller Racing grabbed GTD honors.

Prototype

Ricky Taylor set a superb 1min15.035sec lap in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 to eclipse his teammate Juan Pablo Montoya by more than 0.3sec and clinch his first pole position of the year.

Brother Jordan Taylor was fastest of the Cadillacs, slotting the Wayne Taylor Racing DPi-V.R into third ahead of the quicker of the two Mazdas, the #77 driven by Tristan Nunez.

The second RT24-P of local boy Jonathan Bomarito will start sixth, on the outside of Action Express Racing’s faster entry, driven by Felipe Nasr.

Filipe Albuquerque was seventh in the other AXR Caddy, well clear of the two JDC Miller Motorsports entries.

GT Le Mans

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Jesse Krohn set a brilliant 1min21.557sec lap in the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run BMW M8 that survived Dirk Muller’s attempts to displace him, the German's Ford GT coming up 0.127sec short.

Krohn’s teammate Blomqvist got to third place, 0.334sec away, before pitting his BMW M8, while Laurens Vanthoor will start fourth tomorrow in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR after setting a time 0.385sec from P1.

Ryan Briscoe ran off the road at the Corkscrew on what should have been his best lap in the second Ford, but his previous best was still enough to eclipse both Corvette C7.Rs.

Nick Tandy spun the #911 Porsche out of the Corkscrew and then reversed down the hill so he could rejoin in a safe place without causing any disruption to his rivals. However, he will start last in class.

GT Daytona

#73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Patrick Long, Patrick Lindsey

#73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Patrick Long, Patrick Lindsey

Photo by: Charles Bradley

Patrick Lindsey had a nasty off in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche with eight minutes to go in the GTD session, and that brought out the red flags. The 911 clipped the inside curb at Turn 10, drifted out to the exit curb and then spun across the track where it made heavy contact with a concrete barrier. Lindsey walked to the rescue vehicle unaided but the car appeared that it would be difficult to repair in time for tomorrow’s race.

At the time the session was stopped, Trent Hindman had just set fastest time in the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX, edging Cooper MacNeil’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 by 0.055sec, with Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Porsche and Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 on identical times in third and fourth.

However, the session was reset with four minutes on the clock, and a great final lap by Corey Lewis saw him jump his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan to the top of the times by 0.101sec. Hindman couldn’t improve, and neither could MacNeil nor Foley. Robichon didn’t even go out to defend his earlier time.

Matt Plumb clocked sixth in Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S ahead of the second Acura of Christina Nielsen and the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 of Ben Keating.

Cla Num Driver Class Time Gap Interval
1 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi 1'15.035    
2 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi 1'15.343 0.308 0.308
3 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi 1'15.488 0.453 0.145
4 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi 1'15.517 0.482 0.029
5 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi 1'15.610 0.575 0.093
6 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi 1'15.728 0.693 0.118
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi 1'15.757 0.722 0.029
8 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi 1'16.176 1.141 0.419
9 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi 1'16.348 1.313 0.172
10 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson 		LMP2 1'16.817 1.782 0.469
11 52 United States Matt McMurry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 1'17.618 2.583 0.801
12 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi 1'17.661 2.626 0.043
13 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM 1'21.557 6.522 3.896
14 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM 1'21.684 6.649 0.127
15 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		GTLM 1'21.891 6.856 0.207
16 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM 1'21.942 6.907 0.051
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM 1'21.999 6.964 0.057
18 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM 1'22.026 6.991 0.027
19 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM 1'22.161 7.126 0.135
20 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM 1'22.295 7.260 0.134
21 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD 1'24.962 9.927 2.667
22 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD 1'25.063 10.028 0.101
23 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD 1'25.118 10.083 0.055
24 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD 1'25.165 10.130 0.047
25 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD 1'25.165 10.130 0.000
26 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD 1'25.204 10.169 0.039
27 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD 1'25.311 10.276 0.107
28 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD 1'25.678 10.643 0.367
29 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD 1'26.180 11.145 0.502
30 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD 1'26.414 11.379 0.234
31 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD 1'26.466 11.431 0.052
32 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD 0.000    
View full results
Next article
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor heads Acura 1-2 in FP3

Previous article

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor heads Acura 1-2 in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
00 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
28 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

3
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

4
MotoGP

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in

5
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2

12m

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor heads Acura 1-2 in FP3
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor heads Acura 1-2 in FP3

Laguna Seca IMSA: Montoya edges Derani in second practice
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Montoya edges Derani in second practice

Laguna Seca IMSA: Mazda leads but Cadillacs are closer
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Mazda leads but Cadillacs are closer

Aston Martin: IMSA has "moved down the priority list"
IMSA

Aston Martin: IMSA has "moved down the priority list"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.