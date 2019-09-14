Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Montoya in Acura 1-2

Prototype

Ricky Taylor set a superb 1min15.035sec lap in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 to eclipse his teammate Juan Pablo Montoya by more than 0.3sec and clinch his first pole position of the year.

Brother Jordan Taylor was fastest of the Cadillacs, slotting the Wayne Taylor Racing DPi-V.R into third ahead of the quicker of the two Mazdas, the #77 driven by Tristan Nunez.

The second RT24-P of local boy Jonathan Bomarito will start sixth, on the outside of Action Express Racing’s faster entry, driven by Felipe Nasr.

Filipe Albuquerque was seventh in the other AXR Caddy, well clear of the two JDC Miller Motorsports entries.

GT Le Mans

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Jesse Krohn set a brilliant 1min21.557sec lap in the #24 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run BMW M8 that survived Dirk Muller’s attempts to displace him, the German's Ford GT coming up 0.127sec short.

Krohn’s teammate Blomqvist got to third place, 0.334sec away, before pitting his BMW M8, while Laurens Vanthoor will start fourth tomorrow in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR after setting a time 0.385sec from P1.

Ryan Briscoe ran off the road at the Corkscrew on what should have been his best lap in the second Ford, but his previous best was still enough to eclipse both Corvette C7.Rs.

Nick Tandy spun the #911 Porsche out of the Corkscrew and then reversed down the hill so he could rejoin in a safe place without causing any disruption to his rivals. However, he will start last in class.

GT Daytona

#73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Patrick Long, Patrick Lindsey Photo by: Charles Bradley

Patrick Lindsey had a nasty off in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche with eight minutes to go in the GTD session, and that brought out the red flags. The 911 clipped the inside curb at Turn 10, drifted out to the exit curb and then spun across the track where it made heavy contact with a concrete barrier. Lindsey walked to the rescue vehicle unaided but the car appeared that it would be difficult to repair in time for tomorrow’s race.

At the time the session was stopped, Trent Hindman had just set fastest time in the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX, edging Cooper MacNeil’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 by 0.055sec, with Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Porsche and Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 on identical times in third and fourth.

However, the session was reset with four minutes on the clock, and a great final lap by Corey Lewis saw him jump his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan to the top of the times by 0.101sec. Hindman couldn’t improve, and neither could MacNeil nor Foley. Robichon didn’t even go out to defend his earlier time.

Matt Plumb clocked sixth in Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S ahead of the second Acura of Christina Nielsen and the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 of Ben Keating.