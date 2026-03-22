Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Results
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results

There was no stopping Penske, as they recorded a 1-2 finish in the 74th edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring, while GTD was decided by a dramatic last-lap pass

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

The 74th edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring is over, and the #7 of Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, and Laurin Heinrich led a Penske perfect 1-2 n the #7 Porsche 963. Nasr is now a four-time overall winner in Sebring, Henrich has two, and Andlauer rises to the top step of the GTP Sebring podium for the first time in his career.

The #2 United Autosports Oreca claimed victory in LMP2, the #911 Manthey Porsche won GTD Pro, and GTD was decided by a last-lap pass with the #21 AF Corse Ferrari emerging victorious.

Read our full report to see how it all unfolded, but if you just want to check out the full results, simply look below!

Read Also:

2026 12 Hours of Sebring full race results

cla   class # driver car laps time gap int retirement pits
1   GTP 7 BRA Luiz Felipe Nasr
FRA Julien Andlauer
GER Laurin Heinrich		 Porsche 963 343 12:01'48.652       16
2   GTP 6 BEL Laurens Vanthoor
FRA Kevin Estre
AUS Matthew Campbell		 Porsche 963 343 12:01'50.167 1.515 1.515   13
3   GTP 10 USA Ricky Taylor
POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Will Stevens		 Cadillac V-Series.R 343 12:01'58.054 9.402 7.887   14
4   GTP 31 GBR Jack Aitken
NZL Earl Bamber
DEN Frederik Vesti		 Cadillac V-Series.R 343 12:01'59.029 10.377 0.975   14
5   GTP 60 GBR Tom Blomqvist
USA Colin Braun
NZL Scott Dixon		 Acura ARX-06 343 12:01'59.756 11.104 0.727   15
6   GTP 24 BEL Dries Vanthoor
RSA Sheldon Van Der Linde
HOL Robin Frijns		 BMW M Hybrid V8 343 12:02'02.375 13.723 2.619   15
7   GTP 93 HOL Renger van der Zande
GBR Nick Yelloly
ESP Alex Palou		 Acura ARX-06 343 12:02'03.471 14.819 1.096   17
8   GTP 40 USA Jordan Taylor
SUI Louis Deletraz
USA Colton Herta		 Cadillac V-Series.R 343 12:02'05.294 16.642 1.823   16
9   GTP 5 HOL Tijmen van der Helm
CHI Nicolas Pino
USA Kaylen Frederick		 Porsche 963 343 12:02'13.391 24.739 8.097   15
10   LMP2 2 CAN Philip Fayer
AUS Hunter McElrea
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'18.247 5 Laps 5 Laps   22
11   LMP2 22 USA Dan Goldburg
GBR Paul di Resta
SWE Rasmus Lindh		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'18.757 5 Laps 0.510   18
12   LMP2 8 CAN John Farano
FRA Tristan Vautier
ESP Sebastian Alvarez		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'30.125 5 Laps 11.368   18
13   LMP2 18 USA Naveen Rao
AUT Ferdinand Habsburg
USA Jacob Abel		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'30.663 5 Laps 0.538   21
14   LMP2 04 USA George Kurtz
GBR Alex Quinn
GBR Toby Sowery		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'30.686 5 Laps 0.023   21
15   LMP2 99 USA PJ Hyett
USA Dane Cameron
GBR Jonny Edgar		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'31.538 5 Laps 0.852   17
16   LMP2 11 CAN Tobi Lutke
FRA Charles Milesi
DEN David Heinemeier Hansson		 ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'33.088 5 Laps 1.550   19
17   LMP2 52 CAN Mikhail Goikhberg
CAN Parker Thompson
GBR Harry Tincknell		 ORECA LMP2 07 336 12:02'33.803 7 Laps 2 Laps   21
18   LMP2 73 BRA Pietro Fittipaldi
POR Manuel Espirito Santo
CAN Christopher Cumming		 ORECA LMP2 07 336 12:02'40.975 7 Laps 7.172   23
19   LMP2 37 GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Seth Lucas
USA Jon Field		 ORECA LMP2 07 334 12:02'59.613 9 Laps 2 Laps   17
20   GTP 23 GBR Ross Gunn
CAN Roman De Angelis
ESP Alex Riberas		 Aston Martin Valkyrie 331 12:02'58.236 12 Laps 3 Laps   18
21   GTP 25 AUT Philipp Eng
GER Marco Wittmann
DEN Kevin Magnussen		 BMW M Hybrid V8 329 12:02'21.548 14 Laps 2 Laps   17
22   GTD PRO 911 AUT Thomas Preining
AUT Klaus Bachler
SUI Ricardo Feller		 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 321 12:01'51.487 22 Laps 8 Laps   13
23   GTD PRO 77 GBR Nick Tandy
GBR Harry King
BEL Alessio Picariello		 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 321 12:01'52.917 22 Laps 1.430   13
24   GTD PRO 4 USA Tommy Milner
HOL Nicky Catsburg
ARG Nicolas Varrone		 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 321 12:01'56.727 22 Laps 3.810   13
25   GTD PRO 3 ESP Antonio Garcia
GBR Alexander Sims
GER Marvin Kirchofer		 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 321 12:02'03.914 22 Laps 7.187   13
26   GTD PRO 1 USA Neil Verhagen
USA Connor de Phillippi
GER Max Hesse		 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 321 12:02'05.014 22 Laps 1.100   13
27   GTD PRO 64 GBR Ben Barker
NOR Dennis Olsen
GER Mike Rockenfeller		 Ford Mustang GT3 321 12:02'05.538 22 Laps 0.524   14
28   GTD PRO 033 GBR James Calado
ITA Riccardo Agostini
ESP Miguel Molina		 Ferrari 296 GT3 321 12:02'26.091 22 Laps 20.553   13
29   GTD PRO 65 GER Christopher Mies
BEL Frederic Vervisch
FRA Sebastian Priaulx		 Ford Mustang GT3 321 12:03'16.555 22 Laps 50.464   20
30   GTD PRO 59 USA Max Esterson
USA Nikita Johnson
GBR Dean MacDonald		 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 320 12:02'17.213 23 Laps 1 Lap   13
31   GTD PRO 9 ITA Andrea Caldarelli
GBR Sandy Mitchell
FRA Frank Perera		 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 320 12:03'22.218 23 Laps 1'05.005   15
32   GTD 21 USA Simon Mann
FRA Lilou Wadoux
ITA Antonio Fuoco		 Ferrari 296 GT3 318 12:02'06.109 25 Laps 2 Laps   15
33   GTD 27 GBR Tom Gamble
BRA Dudu Barrichello
CAN Zacharie Robichon		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 318 12:02'06.855 25 Laps 0.746   14
34   GTD 120 USA Adam Adelson
AUS Tom Sargent
GBR Callum Ilott		 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 318 12:02'13.193 25 Laps 6.338   16
35   GTD 80 AUS Scott Andrews
HOL Lin Hodenius
IRL James Roe		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 318 12:02'14.334 25 Laps 1.141   15
36   GTD 96 USA Patrick Gallagher
USA Robby Foley
USA Francis Selldorff		 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 318 12:02'14.751 25 Laps 0.417   17
37   GTD 13 CAN Orey Fidani
USA Matt Bell
GER Lars Kern		 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 318 12:02'17.657 25 Laps 2.906   14
38   GTD 34 USA Manny Franco
ESP Albert Costa Balboa
ITA Lorenzo Patrese		 Ferrari 296 GT3 318 12:02'42.561 25 Laps 24.904   16
39   GTD 66 USA Jake Walker
USA Till Bechtolsheimer
USA Joey Hand		 Ford Mustang GT3 318 12:03'15.671 25 Laps 33.110   15
40   GTD 36 USA Mason Filippi
IRL Charlie Eastwood
TUR Salih Yoluc		 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 317 12:02'18.368 26 Laps 1 Lap   17
41   GTD PRO 14 GBR Jack Hawksworth
GBR Ben Barnicoat
USA Kyle Kirkwood		 Lexus RC F GT3 316 12:02'33.131 27 Laps 1 Lap   14
42   GTD 28 BEL Jan Heylen
USA Dillon Machavern
USA Spencer Pumpelly		 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 312 12:02'50.072 31 Laps 4 Laps   16
43   LMP2 43 FRA Tom Dillmann
USA Bijoy Garg
USA Jeremy Clarke		 ORECA LMP2 07 303 12:02'33.266 40 Laps 9 Laps   19
44 dnf GTD 912 ITA Riccardo Pera
HOL Morris Schuring
USA Ryan Hardwick		 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 302 11:24'50.727 41 Laps 1 Lap Retirement 13
45 dnf GTD 16 USA Sheena Monk
BRA Felipe Fraga
USA Jenson Altzman		 Ford Mustang GT3 279 10:30'35.103 64 Laps 23 Laps Retirement 13
46   GTD 12 USA Aaron Telitz
DEN Benjamin Pedersen
USA Frankie Montecalvo		 Lexus RC F GT3 268 12:02'35.318 75 Laps 11 Laps   14
47 dnf GTD 19 FRA Valentin Hasse-Clot
USA Rory van der Steur
FRA Sébastien Baud		 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 239 9:04'30.601 104 Laps 29 Laps Retirement 13
48 dnf GTD PRO 48 USA Scott Noble
USA Jason Hart
GER Luca Stolz		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 223 8:52'50.121 120 Laps 16 Laps Retirement 13
49 dnf GTD 023 USA Onofrio Triarsi
USA Kenton Koch
USA Robert Megennis		 Ferrari 296 GT3 208 8:00'31.170 135 Laps 15 Laps Retirement 11
50 dnf GTD 81 SWE Henrik Hedman
ITA Giacomo Altoè
GBR Casper Stevenson		 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 155 9:01'02.986 188 Laps 53 Laps Retirement 8
51 dnf GTD 45 CRC Danny Formal
USA Trent Hindman
USA Graham Doyle		 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 150 5:46'01.644 193 Laps 5 Laps Retirement 8
52 dnf GTD 70 USA Brendan Iribe
DEN Frederik Schandorff
GBR Ollie Millroy		 Ferrari 296 GT3 111 4:20'52.450 232 Laps 39 Laps Retirement 6
53 dnf GTD PRO 62 BRA Daniel Serra
ITA Davide Rigon
ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi		 Ferrari 296 GT3 76 2:51'17.129 267 Laps 35 Laps Retirement 2
54 dnf GTD 57 USA Russell Ward
GBR Philip Ellis
HOL Indy Dontje		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 76 2:51'19.161 267 Laps 2.032 Retirement 3
55 dns LMP2 79 USA Gerry Kraut
AUS Josh Burdon
GBR Sennan Fielding		 ORECA LMP2 07            

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 12 Hours of Sebring Final Report: Porsche Penske Motorsport fend off late chaos to finish 1-2

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington
Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

Legacy Grand Prix of Long Beach promoter Jim Michaelian passes away

IndyCar
IndyCar
Long Beach
Legacy Grand Prix of Long Beach promoter Jim Michaelian passes away

NASCAR Cup Darlington starting lineup: Tyler Reddick beats Bubba Wallace to pole

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
NASCAR Cup Darlington starting lineup: Tyler Reddick beats Bubba Wallace to pole

Latest news

2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results

12 Hours of Sebring Final Report: Porsche Penske Motorsport fend off late chaos to finish 1-2

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
12 Hours of Sebring Final Report: Porsche Penske Motorsport fend off late chaos to finish 1-2

Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington
Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

LIVE: 12 Hours of Sebring race updates and commentary

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
LIVE: 12 Hours of Sebring race updates and commentary