Antonio Fuoco drove “angry” overcoming penalties for stirring last-lap GTD-winning pass

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was more dramatic than it needed to be for Antonio Fuoco.

The 29-year-old Italian was in control of the GTD class for the majority of the race, but it began to unravel with just over three hours to go after he was handed a drive-through penalty for contact with the #64 Ford Mustang GT3 EVO of Ben Barker. It was followed up by another drive-through, this time for having too many crew over the wall during a pit stop.

Fuoco, who shares AF Corse USA’s #21 Ferrari GT3 EVO with Lilou Wadoux Ducellier and Simon Mann, overcame going a lap down and battled back to the lead in the final hour. However, he was nailed with a drive-through penalty for a third time after making contact with Miguel Molina in Triarsi Competizione’s #033 Ferrari GT3 EVO.

Despite what appeared at the time as a deathblow to hopes of victory, Fuoco once again rallied, chased down race leader Tom Gamble in Heart of Racing Team’s #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo and made the winning pass on the final lap to complete the remarkable comeback.

“We still like to understand how we get three drive-through because I think two of them was not there, I would say,” Fuoco said. “But we were not able to review with the steward, so...

“Anyway, we went through. I think was really chaotic race, some up and down. At the end we managed to win. I think how the guy did an amazing job, Lilou, Simon, all the team, to never give up until the end.

“On the last safety car, we were P7 I think, 26 minute to go, then we were able to win the race. I think it was a really good one. Quite similar to the one I won in 2022. I think Sebring is always like this, is always a lot of close race.”

When asked by Motorsport.com during the post-race press conference if he ‘drove angry’ after contact in the final hour while leading, Fuoco admitted he was upset after the first setback.

“I was already angry after the first one [penalty] because I saw the image,” Fuoco said. “I think we can review 100 times and someone needs to explain to me why I got the drive-through because I still didn't understand. I mean, we are here for racing. If you are on the inside where you need to overtake the car, especially if the line is one.

“Anyway, I don't want to complain. I was already quite upset since that one. I knew we had a good potential. Also I really like this track, so I know that on the last hour I can push and make a bit of difference.

“But again, one hour to go I think I was on the best place because we were P1, then we had the contact, which I think was a bit of a misunderstanding between us. We will talk with the other guys.”

Fuoco recalled the impact of traffic, with the GTP battle among Porsche Penske Motorsport teammates Felipe Nasr and Kevin Estre cutting through his pursuit of Gamble on the penultimate lap.

“With the GTP, it's always 50/50,” Fuoco said. “Sometimes it can be good, sometimes maybe they overtake you and you lose a bit more time compared to the guy in front.

“I think on the last lap I lost a bit compared to the last one. I was thinking that I have a chance, especially on the last corner, because I was able to get a bit more speed there. I was trying to think on the last lap even if I was a bit far, I was a bit better on sector two compared to them. I was thinking to try on the last lap on the last corner. Luckily, (he) made a mistake a bit early, so it was a bit more easy.”