FIA F2 / Monza / Qualifying report

Monza F2: Ilott scores pole in sole Sauber entry

shares
comments
Monza F2: Ilott scores pole in sole Sauber entry
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 3:53 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Callum Ilott took a maiden Formula 2 pole position at Monza, one week after his Sauber Junior Team teammate Juan Manuel Correa was injured at Spa.

Points leader Nyck de Vries and practice pacesetter Luca Ghiotto ran first on the road on a damp track, but were constantly pushed back by those behind as the track improved. 

Ilott initially held pole by over two tenths from fellow rookie Guan Yu Zhou.

But with 20 minutes remaining, Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita lost the rear of his Carlin-run car at Variante della Roggia, which brought out a red flag as he got stuck in the gravel. Rain hit at the same time. 

Just as cars began to re-emerge, Tatiana Calderon – the sole Arden driver in Monza after the loss of Anthoine Hubert at Spa last weekend – lost the rear and stopped at the exit of the Roggia chicane, like Matsushita. 

Attempts at pole recommenced with the first laps arriving with 10 minutes to go, but no one could improve on a slippery track until the final minute of the session.

ART Grand Prix’s de Vries looked the most likely to beat Ilott’s pole time, but he snapped wide at the first Lesmo corner on his last effort. He then pulled to a halt near the Curva Grande with an apparent mechanical issue, which secured pole for Ilott.

Renault junior Zhou (UNI-Virtuosi) took second – his second front-row start of the season – ahead of ART pair Nikita Mazepin and de Vries.

Flu-hit DAMS driver Sergio Sette Camara was fifth, beating his title-contending teammate Nicholas Latifi, who could only manage seventh. Matsushita’s time before spinning was good enough to split the DAMS drivers. 

Behind Latifi, MP Motorsport's Jordan King was a late mover, jumping up to eighth, while another Ferrari junior, Mick Schumacher, took ninth on Prema's home ground.

Louis Deletraz rounded out the top 10 for Carlin, hindered by teammate Matsushita ruining what was set to be his best lap by bringing out the red flags.

Ghiotto could do more than 14th with a time 1.6s slower than Virtuosi teammate Zhou.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.887  
2 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'34.030 0.143
3 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 1'34.063 0.176
4 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'34.156 0.269
5 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 1'34.272 0.385
6 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.419 0.532
7 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'34.885 0.998
8 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.944 1.057
9 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.082 1.195
10 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1'35.101 1.214
11 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.148 1.261
12 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 1'35.310 1.423
13 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'35.547 1.660
14 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'35.641 1.754
15 14 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 1'36.709 2.822
16 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'37.027 3.140
17 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 1'46.667 12.780
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monza
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Callum Ilott
Teams Charouz Racing System
Author Jack Benyon

