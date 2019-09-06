Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in
15 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Practice report

Monza F2: Ghiotto leads de Vries in practice

shares
comments
Monza F2: Ghiotto leads de Vries in practice
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 12:06 PM

Italian driver Luca Ghiotto topped the Formula 2 practice session at Monza, the series’ first on-track activity since the passing of Arden driver Anthoine Hubert at Spa last weekend.

A number of teams and drivers ran tributes to Hubert and messages of support for Juan Manuel Correa on their cars. Correa remains stable in intensive car after being involved in the same incident which claimed the life of Hubert.

Most drivers chose to remain in the pits for the first 25 minutes of the 45-minute session, with Correa’s teammate Callum IIott setting the early pace. 

It didn’t take championship leader Nyck de Vries long to assert himself at the top of the leaderboard when most of the grid came out in the final 18 minutes, and the Dutchman remained top until the last four minutes, when Ghiotto shot to the top of the leaderboard. 

However, Ghiotto and his UNI-Virtuosi teammate Guan Yu Zhou are under investigation for using wet tyres for their installation laps on the still-damp track, which is against regulations if the session is not declared wet.

ART Grand Prix driver de Vries – who holds a 34-point championship lead over Nicholas Latifi – held on for second behind Ghiotto while Carlin’s Louis Deletraz rounded out the top three with his teammate Nobuharu Matsushita just behind. 

Jack Aitken was an early session leader despite running wide at the Parabolica, but the Campos Racing driver's follow-up laps were enough for fifth ahead of DAMS driver Latifi. 

Renault junior Zhou took seventh as the highest-placed rookie, ahead of the Prema cars of Mick Schumacher and Sean Gelael and Sauber Junior Team’s Ilott.

Sauber, Arden and Trident are all running a single car at Monza. Arden and Sauber chose not to replace Hubert and Correa respectively for this weekend. 

The Trident-run car of Giuliano Alesi was impounded after also being involved in the crash at Spa. Ferrari junior Alesi will race this weekend as he takes over the car of his teammate, Ralph Boschung, who watches from the sidelines.

Ilott was the best of the single-car team runners in 10th, with Alesi 12th and Calderon 16th. 

McLaren development driver Sergio Sette Camara, who has been suffering from the flu, topped the session early on but fell to 11th.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'33.017  
2 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'33.120 0.103
3 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.298 0.281
4 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.388 0.371
5 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'33.676 0.659
6 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'33.680 0.663
7 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'33.707 0.690
8 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.768 0.751
9 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.791 0.774
10 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.955 0.938
11 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 1'33.973 0.956
12 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 1'34.023 1.006
13 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 1'34.064 1.047
14 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.556 1.539
15 14 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 1'35.076 2.059
16 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 1'36.691 3.674
17 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.909 3.892
View full results
Next article
Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year

Previous article

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams UNI-Virtuosi
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Monza

Monza

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
13 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

2
Formula 1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

2h
3
Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

2h
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen glad FIA "woke up" regarding warning flag

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

Latest news

Monza F2: Ghiotto leads de Vries in practice
F2

Monza F2: Ghiotto leads de Vries in practice

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year
F1

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year

Alesi's F2 car impounded after Hubert's fatal Spa crash
F2

Alesi's F2 car impounded after Hubert's fatal Spa crash

Correa to continue recovery from F2 crash in UK
F2

Correa to continue recovery from F2 crash in UK

Correa begins recovery after horror shunt at Spa
F2

Correa begins recovery after horror shunt at Spa

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.