Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

The Colombian driver will race in F2 for the first time since 2019, when she drove with BWT Arden.

Bolukbasi’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent, with Calderon competing in the remaining four rounds for the team.

Calderon had been competing in IndyCar in 2022 with AJ Foyt Racing, but her road and street course campaign came to an early end after seven starts due to financial issues regarding sponsor ROKiT.

She said: “I’m really excited about my return to the Formula 2 Championship, I still can’t believe I’m back. It’s been a long while since I drove the car, but it is an amazing opportunity which I want to make the most out of.

“I'm very thankful to the Charouz Racing System and I'm really looking forward to this busy triple-header of races and beyond."

Cem Bolukbasi, Charouz Racing System Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team owner Antonin Charouz said: “We’re very happy to welcome Tatiana. We have been following her for a long time, she’s a very competitive driver and her experience will surely be really valuable for the team.

“This weekend will be very important for us, because we have four rounds left and a demanding triple header ahead, that will require our best effort in order to arrive at Abu Dhabi to close the season on a high.”

Calderon finished 22nd in the 2019 F2 standings before going on to race in Super Formula in 2020-21 for Drago Corse, as well as the European Le Mans Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship for Richard Mille Racing.

The 29-year-old made her move to the US for 2022 and sits 29th in the IndyCar standings with a best finish of 15th at Indianapolis.

Calderon was previously Alfa Romeo F1 team’s test driver, and is still the only woman to have competed in F2.

Bolukbasi had failed to score a point so far this season, having joined Charouz from Euroformula Open, where he finished fifth in 2021 with Van Amersfoort Racing.