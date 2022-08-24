Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
FIA F2 / Spa News

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

Tatiana Calderon will make her return to FIA Formula 2 from this weekend, joining Charouz Racing System in place of Cem Bolukbasi alongside Enzo Fittipaldi. 

Megan White
By:
Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season
Listen to this article

The Colombian driver will race in F2 for the first time since 2019, when she drove with BWT Arden. 

Bolukbasi’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent, with Calderon competing in the remaining four rounds for the team. 

Calderon had been competing in IndyCar in 2022 with AJ Foyt Racing, but her road and street course campaign came to an early end after seven starts due to financial issues regarding sponsor ROKiT.

She said: “I’m really excited about my return to the Formula 2 Championship, I still can’t believe I’m back. It’s been a long while since I drove the car, but it is an amazing opportunity which I want to make the most out of.  

“I'm very thankful to the Charouz Racing System and I'm really looking forward to this busy triple-header of races and beyond." 

Cem Bolukbasi, Charouz Racing System

Cem Bolukbasi, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team owner Antonin Charouz said: “We’re very happy to welcome Tatiana. We have been following her for a long time, she’s a very competitive driver and her experience will surely be really valuable for the team.  

“This weekend will be very important for us, because we have four rounds left and a demanding triple header ahead, that will require our best effort in order to arrive at Abu Dhabi to close the season on a high.” 

Calderon finished 22nd in the 2019 F2 standings before going on to race in Super Formula in 2020-21 for Drago Corse, as well as the European Le Mans Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship for Richard Mille Racing. 

The 29-year-old made her move to the US for 2022 and sits 29th in the IndyCar standings with a best finish of 15th at Indianapolis.

Calderon was previously Alfa Romeo F1 team’s test driver, and is still the only woman to have competed in F2.

Bolukbasi had failed to score a point so far this season, having joined Charouz from Euroformula Open, where he finished fifth in 2021 with Van Amersfoort Racing

shares
comments
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Previous article

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Megan White More from
Megan White
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Boschung to attempt Formula 2 return at Spa Spa
FIA F2

Boschung to attempt Formula 2 return at Spa

Correa plans ELMS LMP2 return with Prema for final two rounds
European Le Mans

Correa plans ELMS LMP2 return with Prema for final two rounds

Tatiana Calderon More from
Tatiana Calderon
Calderon’s IndyCar future uncertain after Toronto withdrawal Toronto
IndyCar

Calderon’s IndyCar future uncertain after Toronto withdrawal

Foyt on doubts over Calderon’s ride: “We just need clarity”
IndyCar

Foyt on doubts over Calderon’s ride: “We just need clarity”

Calderon hopes to improve on familiar tracks, inspire young girls
IndyCar

Calderon hopes to improve on familiar tracks, inspire young girls

Charouz Racing System More from
Charouz Racing System
Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz
FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz Monza
FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz

Rookie Beckmann ends first F2 test day on top Bahrain March testing
FIA F2

Rookie Beckmann ends first F2 test day on top

Latest news

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

Tatiana Calderon will make her return to FIA Formula 2 from this weekend, joining Charouz Racing System in place of Cem Bolukbasi alongside Enzo Fittipaldi. 

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

Boschung to attempt Formula 2 return at Spa
FIA F2 FIA F2

Boschung to attempt Formula 2 return at Spa

Ralph Boschung will attempt to make his FIA Formula 2 return this weekend at Spa, having sat out the last three rounds due to injury.

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?
Super Formula Super Formula

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?

Super Formula has had an unusual number of first-time winners recently, and one of those caused a stir by suggesting that scoring a victory in Formula 2 was a harder achievement. But is that really the case? Jamie Klein analyses.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.