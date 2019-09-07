Top events
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa’s family issues new ‘critical but stable’ update

shares
comments
Correa’s family issues new ‘critical but stable’ update
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 12:34 AM

The family of the injured FIA Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has released a statement that says his condition has deteriorated to ‘critical but stable’ after he was moved to a specialist unit in London.

Correa was transported from intensive care in Liege in Belgium to a hospital in London, UK, earlier this week following his horrific crash at Spa, in which Anthoine Hubert was killed.

Upon arrival in the UK, Correa was diagnosed with ‘Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome’, according to the statement issued on Friday evening. This has resulted in him being placed in an induced coma.

The statement reads:

“First of all, on behalf of our son we wish to thank everyone within and outside the motorsports community for the wonderful and caring get well wishes that we have received, as well as messages for a speedy recovery. We are confident that Juan Manuel will review them all himself once he is back in charge of his social media accounts.

“Honoring our son’s straight-to-the-point and honesty that characterizes him, we wish to update you on the status of his injuries and physical condition. As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one.

“Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.

"We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely.

“At this time, we kindly request that our privacy and space be respected. As a family, we need to pull together and be 100% there for Juan Manuel.

“Maria and I wish to take this opportunity to give our condolences to the Hubert family for their loss. Our hearts are broken, and we can only imagine the pain this loss has brought them.”

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Juan Manuel Correa
Author Charles Bradley

FIA F2

Monza

Monza

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
12 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
37 Seconds

