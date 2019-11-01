Floersch to make Macau return with HWA

After hitting the back of Jehan Daruvala’s car at Lisboa in last year’s race, Floersch's Van Amersfoort Racing-prepared car was launched airborne and into a photographer’s bunker.

Floersch had to have a seven-hour operation and suffered a spinal fracture, but made a full recovery and finished seventh in the standings of the new Formula Regional European Championship this season.

The German driver has benefitted from a link-up with HWA over the past year and a half, and tested the team’s FIA Formula 3 car in the post-season test at Valencia earlier this week.

“I’m delighted to be driving in Macau again,” said Floersch. “It was my first race there last year. Until my accident it was the most amazing event I had ever contested.

“The track is incredible! It is so much fun to drive. After the accident, I knew I definitely wanted to return to racing and to return to Macau!

“The fact that I achieved that this year already shows that you can make your dreams come true when you believe in yourself and work hard at them.”

Speaking to Motorsport.com after the Valencia test, the 18-year-old said no second thoughts had entered her mind about Macau.

“For me it was always clear that I wanted to go back, because the event is mega, the race track is incredible, especially with the new car, it’s ultra nice to be driving through the streets of Macau again, so there was never really any caution [on the decision to race there again]," said Floersch.

“Family and friends, everyone is supporting me let’s say.”

Floersch’s crash last year triggered an investigation into the circuit, and that combined with the arrival of the new, faster FIA F3 car means a number of safety changes have been made to the track, to also allow it to obtain a grade two circuit homologation from the FIA.

After Floersch’s first experience of the FIA F3 car at Valencia, said she is likely to make the step up and compete in the full championship next year.

“The car is so cool,” she added. “Next year is going to be even higher [level], and I’m really happy it will be with HWA – nothing is signed yet so I can’t say 100 percent – but it seems like I’m going to do it [FIA Formula 3] with HWA next year so that’s of course pretty cool."

“Everything is looking pretty good. There’s still a little gap to fill let’s say.”

HWA will make its Macau debut at the end of its first season in single-seaters, taking fifth in the F3 teams' standings while Jake Hughes scored seventh in the drivers' championship.

Hughes will compete alongside Floersch and Keyvan Andres at Macau.