Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
F3 / Breaking news

Ticktum, Ilott headline Macau GP entry list

shares
comments
Ticktum, Ilott headline Macau GP entry list
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 10:24 AM

Ex-Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum will bid for a third consecutive Macau Grand Prix victory next month with the Carlin squad.

Ticktum won the last two Macau Grand Prix with the Motopark team, but the German team missed out on a place in the new FIA Formula 3 Championship this year and therefore also on a return Macau, now in effect a non-championship FIA F3 round.

The British driver was dropped by Red Bull after a disappointing first three races of the Super Formula season, and has since only raced for Van Amersfoort Racing in two rounds of the Formula Regional European Championship.

Ticktum, who previously made three European F3 starts for Carlin in 2016, will join team regulars Logan Sargeant and Felipe Drugovich in Macau.

Also making a one-off F3 return for Macau is Callum Ilott, who will join the team he races with in F2, the Charouz-run Sauber Junior Team.

Ilott will race alongside Ralf Schumacher’s son David, who made his F3 debut with Campos in the Sochi season finale, and Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of double F1 champion Emerson who is racing in Formula Regional with Prema.

Ferrari and SMP Racing-backed FIA F3 champion Robert Shwartzman leads an unchanged line-up at Prema, joined by regular teammates Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala.

Juri Vips was already confirmed for Macau with the Hitech GP team, where he is joined by two Formula 1 juniors who move teams: Renault-backed Max Fewtrell (from ART Grand Prix) and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda (from Jenzer).

ART will race in Macau without either Fewtrell or David Beckmann, who has moved across to Trident alongside Formula Regional Prema driver Oli Caldwell. It comes after he missed the Sochi F3 finale, because his father was involved in a serious car accident.

Christian Lundgaard will represent ART at Macau, alongside F3 returnee Ferdinand Habsburg and ex-Campos driver Sebastian Fernandez.

Jake Hughes leads HWA’s assault alongside Keyvan Andres, while Alessio Deledda is the only driver listed for Campos and Red Bull junior Liam Lawson is set to spearhead MP Motorsport's assault on its Macau debut.

There are six TBAs on the 30-car entry list: one at Trident, two at Campos, one at MP Motorsport, one at Jenzer and one at HWA.

Macau GP entry list:

Team

Drivers

Hitech

Estonia Juri Vips

Japan Yuki Tsunoda

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

Jenzer

Germany Andrea Estner

Macau Charles Leong

TBA

Prema

India Jehan Daruvala

New Zealand Marcus Armstrong

Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman

ART

Denmark Christian Lundgaard

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez

Austria Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

United Kingdom Dan Ticktum

Brazil Felipe Drugovich

United States Logan Sargeant

Campos

Italy Alessio Deledda

TBA

TBA

HWA

Germany Keyvan Andres

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

TBA

Charouz

United Kingdom Callum Ilott

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Trident

United Kingdom Oli Caldwell

Germany David Beckmann

TBA

MP

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Austria Lukas Dunner

TBA
Next article
Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP

Previous article

Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP
Load comments

About this article

Series F3
Drivers Callum Ilott , Dan Ticktum
Author Jack Benyon

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

1h
2
MotoGP

LCR's Zarco idea "surprised" Honda bosses

2h
3
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

4
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

5
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

Latest videos

European F3: Flying at the Hungaroring 02:08
F3

European F3: Flying at the Hungaroring

European F3: crash at Nürburgring 01:19
F3

European F3: crash at Nürburgring

F3 Rockingham: Massive crash 02:06
F3

F3 Rockingham: Massive crash

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Sunday 07:00:00
F3

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Sunday

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Saturday 09:00:00
F3

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Saturday

Latest news

Ticktum, Ilott headline Macau GP entry list
F3

Ticktum, Ilott headline Macau GP entry list

Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP
F3

Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP

Format change creates Asian F3, TRS rivalry
Misc

Format change creates Asian F3, TRS rivalry

Macau GP could feature DRS for first time in 2019
F3

Macau GP could feature DRS for first time in 2019

Ticktum pulls out of Asian F3 Winter Series
F3

Ticktum pulls out of Asian F3 Winter Series

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.