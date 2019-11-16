Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
05 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Qualifying in
15 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
F3 / Macau GP / Race report

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

shares
comments
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 2:36 AM

Juri Vips took a controlled win in the qualification race for the Macau Grand Prix, as a first-lap pile-up took a number of potential contenders out of the running.

It was a near-perfect race for Vips, the Estonian avoiding the slipstream into Lisboa on the first lap before controlling the remainder of the 10-lap affair.

He managed to keep second-placed Robert Shwartzman just out of the DRS zone, the final gap to the Russian 1.5s at the finish.

"I didn't want to take full risk at the beginning," said Vips. "The track changes overnight, so you couldn't immediately be at 100 per cent. 

"You had to build it up a little bit. It's never really perfect, but there were no mistakes. 

"I didn't expect starting from pole to be the best thing, but I really got a mega start and Robert didn't get the best one. I think that's why I led into the first braking zone. 

"I think if people around me get a good start tomorrow it'll be a bit harder, but I'll try my best."

Shwartzman, meanwhile, admitted he didn't quite have enough to take the fight to the Hitech driver.

"It wasn't the best, but it wasn't bad. It definitely wasn't as good as Juri's start," he said of his start. 

"Juri was quick at the beginning, he built the gap. Towards the end I started to catch him, but it wasn't enough to get into the DRS."

A fast start set up a surprising podium for Christian Lundgaard, the Dane finishing a lonely third.

Dutchman Richard Verschoor finished fourth, making one of very few passing moves at the front of the field on Callum Ilott at Lisboa with two laps to go.

Dan Ticktum is facing an uphill battle if he's to win a third straight Macau GP, the Briton caught up in a costly first-lap pile-up at Lisboa.

The crash started when Logan Sargeant clipped Arjun Maini, whose Jenzer entry was subsequently fired into the wall.

That left a number of cars with nowhere to go, Jake Hughes out on the spot while Ticktum, who was launched into the air, had to pit for repairs.

He managed to get to the finish, but was classified 27th and two laps down

Watch every session from Macau live and free, from anywhere in the world, with Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job

Previous article

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job
Load comments

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Jüri Vips
Teams HitechGP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov
Race 2 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

2h
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking will be twice as steep as Indy

3
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez 'extremely surprised' by release from SHR

4
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Vettel pips Leclerc by 0.021s in second practice

5
Formula 1

Albon not to blame for FP1 crash, says Horner

Latest videos

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights 01:37
F3
1h

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start 01:23
F3
1h

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start

Macau GP: Sophia Floersh first lap at Macau after last year's horror crash 02:23
F3

Macau GP: Sophia Floersh first lap at Macau after last year's horror crash

Macau GP - F3: Juri Vips takes pole position 01:04
F3

Macau GP - F3: Juri Vips takes pole position

Macau GP - F3: Marcus Armstrong qualifying crash 00:47
F3

Macau GP - F3: Marcus Armstrong qualifying crash

Latest news

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win
F3

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job
F3

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job

Macau GP: Vips takes pole in truncated qualifying
F3

Macau GP: Vips takes pole in truncated qualifying

Macau GP: Vips tops crash-shortened practice
F3

Macau GP: Vips tops crash-shortened practice

Floersch: Macau changes “the right thing” after 2018 crash
F3

Floersch: Macau changes “the right thing” after 2018 crash

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.