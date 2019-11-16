Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP4 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Qualifying in
06 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
F3 / Macau GP / Breaking news

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut

shares
comments
DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 11:33 AM

The Drag Reduction System being used for the first time in the Macau Grand Prix was switched off during Saturday’s qualification race after a sensor failure impeded its usage, Motorsport.com understands.

The new F3 car is being driven at the Guia circuit for the first time this weekend, and unlike its predecessor it features the DRS overtaking aid pioneered in Formula 1.

A select number of drivers were able to use the device, but when it became apparent that a sensor had failed, it was deactivated. It is not clear if the problem will be rectified in time for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Motorsport.com has contacted the FIA for comment.

The way DRS is being used this weekend is slightly different than on F1 grand prix weekends, when it is set up by championship organisers.

Cars reached 185mph during qualifying, 13mph quicker than last year.

After using DRS for the first time on the Guia circuit, double Macau winner Dan Ticktum said that he believes the effect of the device will be significant in the race.

“In the races if you’re anywhere near the second, you’re getting passed or you are passing,” he said. “If someone is catching you, you’ll have to be absolutely balls-out through the mountain to make sure they aren’t within a second. 

“Because as soon as they are within a second, they will be coming past. Simple as that. It’s going to be difficult to defend.”

The DRS issues on Saturday are not believed to be related to a technical bulletin issued by the FIA on Thursday. 

The update confirmed that the shim – which looks like a small washer – in the rear wing assembly should not be thicker than 0.5mm for “safety reasons”. The shim affects how wide the DRS can open.

Qualification race polesitter and winner Juri Vips experienced a problem with DRS on Thursday when his device stuck open in free practice one.

Next article
Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Previous article

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win
Load comments

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Sub-event Race 1
Author Jack Benyon

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov
Race 2 Starts in
18 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
25 Seconds

Trending

1
Road racing

Macau GP: Motorcycle race cancelled after two red flags

3h
2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal

16m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Early title gives Mercedes "freebies"

3h
4
MotoGP

Bagnaia hospitalised after bizarre practice crash

32m
5
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking will be twice as steep as Indy

Latest videos

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights 01:37
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start

Macau GP: Sophia Floersh first lap at Macau after last year's horror crash 02:23
F3

Macau GP: Sophia Floersh first lap at Macau after last year's horror crash

Macau GP - F3: Juri Vips takes pole position 01:04
F3

Macau GP - F3: Juri Vips takes pole position

Macau GP - F3: Marcus Armstrong qualifying crash 00:47
F3

Macau GP - F3: Marcus Armstrong qualifying crash

Latest news

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut
F3

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win
F3

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job
F3

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job

Macau GP: Vips takes pole in truncated qualifying
F3

Macau GP: Vips takes pole in truncated qualifying

Macau GP: Vips tops crash-shortened practice
F3

Macau GP: Vips tops crash-shortened practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.