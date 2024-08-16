All Series

IndyCar

Juri Vips needed more pitlane space to make his first 2024 IndyCar start

The former Red Bull reserve driver makes his first IndyCar start of the 2024 season at Portland next weekend.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Juri Vips decision to make his first start of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series at Portland International Raceway next weekend simply came down to pit lane space. 

The 24-year-old Estonian was confirmed earlier this month to drive Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 75 Honda as part of a fourth entry at the 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural terrain road course.

Although this endeavor will serve as his third career start in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, it does come at a familiar place as he made his debut at the very same track last year when he finished 18th. 

An ex-Red Bull Junior Team driver and reservist for its Formula 1 squad, Vips has spent this year on the payroll of RLL. He has primarily carried out work on the simulator to assist engineers and the current full-time driver lineup of Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Christian Lundgaard, who is bound for Arrow McLaren in 2025. 

During the opening practice on Friday at Gateway, which was led by the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of David Malukas, Vips caught up with NBC Sports reporter Georgia Henneberry about the upcoming opportunity.

“Yeah, really exciting and it’s already next week,” Vips said. 

“Lots of preparation has gone into it. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do any simulator work … but I feel ready and feel prepared. You know, I raced there last year as well. So, at least this time I don’t have to learn the track.”

Considering four of the last five races of this season are on ovals, a track discipline Vips has yet to compete on, the question was then posed to him on the decision to return to Portland. 

“It was actually more logistic,” Vips said. 

“The logistics were the question. Basically, we had to find a track that has space for like 28 pit boxes because it’s an extra car. That eliminates most of the road and street courses. 

"So, basically, we were left with the ovals and Portland, so that’s why that decision came.”

 

