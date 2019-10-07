Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing

Tickets
shares
comments
Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing
By:
Oct 7, 2019, 7:18 AM

Naoki Yamamoto will make his Formula 1 weekend debut driving for Toro Rosso in the Japanese Grand Prix’s first Friday practice session, as predicted by Motorsport.com.

Yamamoto will replace Pierre Gasly in FP1 at Suzuka this Friday, fulfilling Honda’s desire for a local driver to take part in the event the company supports financially.

The Honda-backed driver is fighting for a second Super Formula title in a row and will return to Suzuka at the end of October for the final round of Japan’s premier single-seater series.

Yamamoto has driven Toro Rosso’s simulator and spent time with the team at European races earlier in 2019 to get to know its engineering staff.

Usually a driver who wants to take part in FP1 would apply for a free-practice only superlicence and complete 300km of running in an F1 car beforehand to qualifying.

However, as reigning Super Formula and Super GT champion Yamamoto comfortably satisfies the requirement for an outright F1 superlicence, which he has obtained, simplifying the process.

Yamamoto said his FP1 outing would fulfill a childhood “dream” and that “to get this chance at Suzuka, a very important circuit for all Japanese racing drivers, in front of such a big crowd of Japanese fans, will make the experience even more special”.

He said: “My main aim in FP1 will be to do a good job for the team, gathering data and information which will be useful for them over the weekend.

“On a personal note, I want to enjoy the experience of driving an F1 car as much as possible and I will be trying my very best to get the most out of it.

“It will be a special moment and I’m glad I will get to share it with the fans at this amazing race track, where I first watched Formula 1 cars in action 27 years ago.”

The last Japanese driver in F1 was Kamui Kobayashi in 2014, while Honda last had a homegrown driver behind the wheel of one of its cars when Takuma Sato raced for the Super Aguri team in the 2008 Spanish Grand Prix.

 

Honda wants a driver to race in F1 again but its highest-placed proteges on the F1 feeder series radar have so far failed to secure the necessary superlicence points for Honda to take advantage of its relationship with Red Bull and its junior team Toro Rosso.

Some talks have taken place about whether Yamamoto would be viable, but he would be a considerable gamble aged 31 and having never raced in Europe.

“We are pleased that Japanese fans will now get the opportunity to see Yamamoto, a Honda-supported Japanese driver at the wheel of a current F1 car at our own Suzuka circuit, as part of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend,” said Honda’s brand and communication boss Katsuhide Moriyama.

“I would like to thank Toro Rosso and Red Bull for giving Yamamoto this great opportunity.

“We hope Naoki makes the most of this opportunity, that he learns from it and that it helps him as a racing driver.

“We also hope that seeing Yamamoto on track, will serve as an inspiration to young Japanese drivers, so that in the near future, we can once again have Japanese drivers competing in Formula 1.”

Next article
Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

Previous article

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

Next article

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP Tickets
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
18:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
22:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
20:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
23:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
22:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

26m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

3
Supercars

Reynolds makes Bathurst 1000 seat sacrifice

4
Formula 1

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing

1h
5
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

Latest videos

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil 05:41
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' 2019 form has gone off the boil

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains 07:36
Formula 1

How to stop VSCs changing F1 race outcomes - Chain Bear explains

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained 04:43
Formula 1

McLaren's painful and expensive journey back to Mercedes explained

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Latest news

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"
F1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing
F1

Toro Rosso confirms Yamamoto's Suzuka practice outing

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?
F1

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"
F1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"
F1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.