Yamamoto released from hospital two months on from Sugo crash
Honda SUPER GT driver Naoki Yamamoto has finally left hospital two months on from his major crash in the sixth round of the season at Sugo.
Yamamoto was forced to miss the final two races of 2023 after the incident, which took place exiting the final corner at Sugo as he made contact with Teppei Natori's Kondo Racing Nissan GT300 car.
The two-time GT500 champion was initially cleared of any serious injury, but was later transferred to a different medical facility and diagnosed with an atlantoaxial subluxation and damaged spinal cord.
That ruled him out of action for the final two rounds of the season at Autopolis and Motegi, as well as the Super Formula finale at Suzuka.
However, on Saturday Yamamoto revealed on his Instagram page that he had finally been discharged from hospital following surgery.
"I was in hospital for two months after the accident, but after a successful operation I was able to return home yesterday," wrote Yamamoto.
"I am grateful to the doctors and my family for their dedication and support. I also would like to thank my fans for your support!"
Yamamoto's place within the Team Kunimitsu Honda squad for the final two rounds of the season was taken by Iori Kimura, who scored a best finish of ninth alongside Tadasuke Makino.
News of Yamamoto's release from hospital raises hopes that the 35-year-old may be able to return to action for the start of the 2024 season.
He and Makino are likely to continue as a pairing at Team Kunimitsu next year with Kimura on standby should Yamamoto's recovery prevent from being back on the grid for the start of the season.
The situation at Yamamoto's Super Formula team Nakajima Racing is less certain, with the team yet to settle on its line-up for 2024.
Yamamoto to miss final Super Formula, SUPER GT races after Sugo crash
Yamamoto to miss final Super Formula, SUPER GT races after Sugo crash Yamamoto to miss final Super Formula, SUPER GT races after Sugo crash
Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash
Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash
Sugo SUPER GT race suspended after major Yamamoto crash
Sugo SUPER GT race suspended after major Yamamoto crash Sugo SUPER GT race suspended after major Yamamoto crash
Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash
Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash Makino to sit out Suzuka qualifying after Motegi crash
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji
Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands
Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands
Latest news
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?
F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.