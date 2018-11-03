Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019

shares
comments
Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
1h ago

Sebastian Vettel thinks it essential that he and new Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc work together in Formula 1 next season.

With Ferrari having elected not to retain Kimi Raikkonen in 2019, Vettel will have a new teammate for the first time since he joined the Scuderia at the start of 2015.

But while Leclerc’s natural speed is obvious, he does lack F1 experience with only this season with Sauber under his belt – and that is why Vettel thinks it would be a mistake if the pair locked horns in a fight for internal supremacy.

“It’s going to be different for sure, because Charles is not Kimi and Kimi is not Charles,” said Vettel, in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

“He is young, so he will have a lot on his head and a lot of things in his mind. So I think for the team we need to work together on track.

“I am sure he wants to beat me, [and] I want to beat him, the rules are clear. It was the same with Kimi. But I think the key is that we work together and, as I said, he will have a lot things going on in his head.

“I am his teammate, so I am also here to help. I am the last one that is trying to hide or playing any games or anything like that. That is why I think I get along very well with Kimi, because in this regard we are very similar. So we will see.”

Although Raikkonen’s failure to convince Ferrari to keep him for 2019 could have prompted him to walk away from F1, a deal with Sauber means he will continue racing into his forties.

Vettel says he is sceptical about extending his own career to such an age.

“Well, its another 10 years from now to go as long as Kimi,” he said. “It is a long time. It’s as long as I've been here, so now its half time basically. I don't know.

“We're looking at 400 grands prix... in total. I don't know, you should never say never, but maybe not. I don't know. Depends, you know. If I win the next 10 years with Ferrari, than yeah, why not?”

Next article
Wolff: Hamilton better in and out of the car in 2018

Previous article

Wolff: Hamilton better in and out of the car in 2018
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Marquez handed hefty grid penalty for blocking Iannone Malaysian GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez handed hefty grid penalty for blocking Iannone

6h ago
Mercedes wheel design controversy explained Article
Formula 1

Mercedes wheel design controversy explained

Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019 Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019

Latest videos
Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims 08:23
Formula 1

Inside Mercedes' controversial F1 wheel rims

23h ago
Dan Ticktum tests McLaren F1 car at Silverstone 07:47
Formula 1

Dan Ticktum tests McLaren F1 car at Silverstone

Nov 2, 2018

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019

Wolff: Hamilton better in and out of the car in 2018
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton better in and out of the car in 2018

Mercedes wheel design controversy explained
Formula 1

Mercedes wheel design controversy explained

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.