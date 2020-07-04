Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
22 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

shares
comments
Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 2:24 PM

Sebastian Vettel has called Ferrari's disappointing performance in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix "a surprise" after being eliminated in Q2.

Ferrari was expecting to struggle at the Red Bull Ring after revealing it had delayed bringing any updates for its SF1000 car until the Hungarian Grand Prix, opting to change its aerodynamic approach.

But 12 months on from Charles Leclerc's charge to pole position at the same track, Ferrari got just one car through to Q3 after Vettel finished 11th in the second stage of qualifying.

Leclerc scraped through to the final stage of qualifying in 10th before ultimately finishing seventh in Q3, trailing cars from Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Racing Point.

After learning he had only placed 10th in Q2, Leclerc told his engineer it was "crazy", while Vettel was also left shocked by Ferrari's struggles.

"Obviously it's a surprise," Vettel said of his qualifying performance.

"We thought we had a little bit more in hand, but it looks like the others were probably running a bit more fuel, a bit more conservative in practice.

"I wasn't quite happy with the car, I was not so happy with the car, quite more oversteer on entry than I would have liked. But we'll see."

Read Also:

Vettel was more upbeat about Ferrari's chances for the race on Sunday, believing the higher temperatures compared to Friday's practice running had worked against the team.

"Tomorrow is a different picture," Vettel said.

"I think with the track getting a bit hotter, it was a bit more costly for us today.

"It's a long race. I think in race trim we are always better. I think we will be there to make up some good ground and score some good points."

Leclerc only rose to P7 after improving on his second lap time, having been the slowest of the drivers to set a time during the first Q3 runs.

He narrowly out-qualified McLaren's Carlos Sainz, and trailed midfield leaders Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.

Valtteri Bottas scored pole position for Mercedes in Austria ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, with Red Bull also getting both of its cars in the top five.

Next article
2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Previous article

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

trending Today

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Formula 1
40m

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
18m

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Latest news

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
21m

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Formula 1
40m

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

F1 drivers free to take own anti-racism stance on Austria grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

F1 drivers free to take own anti-racism stance on Austria grid

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

40m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

21m
3
Formula 1

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

21m
5
Formula 1

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened

1h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

F1 drivers free to take own anti-racism stance on Austria grid
Formula 1

F1 drivers free to take own anti-racism stance on Austria grid

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.