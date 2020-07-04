Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
20 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas

shares
comments
Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 2:59 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says that his team is in its “own league” after a dominant performance in qualifying in Austria, while teammate Lewis Hamilton insisted he didn’t expect to see such an advantage.

Bottas was fastest on the first runs in Q3, but went off the road on his second. However teammate Hamilton failed to beat Bottas' time, allowing the Finn to hold onto pole position.

The closest challenger to the Mercedes drivers, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was over half a second behind in third.

“It feels really good,” said Bottas. “I’ve missed these feelings – after the qualifying ‘shakes’, it’s something special when you’ve pushed the car to the limit, and I’ve obviously been preparing this for a long time. It feels so good. You can’t say more than that, and our team, amazing job, we seem to be in our own league.

“It’s very impressive to see, it’s only the first qualifying of the season, but I’m so impressed, so thanks everyone in the team, all the factories. It’s a truly amazing car to drive, but tomorrow is what matters.”

Read Also:

Hamilton said that the team’s form came as a surprise.

“We definitely didn’t expect to have that gap,” said the reigning world champion. “But it’s a true showing of the great work that everyone back on the factory continues to do. Valtteri did a better job with his lap, and it’s amazing. I don’t know what to say really, we did not expect to have that sort of gap.

“Definitely quick enough to be fighting for the lead, but there were different showings of the other teams, sometimes quick, sometimes a little bit further behind. That’s the true showing of our car, and we plan on trying to improve that.”

Hamilton said there are good reasons why Mercedes started the year so strongly.

“I think we show year-on-year that we are the best team, that’s because we are open-minded, we’re current with the times," he said. "The guys that I work with are never too stubborn to admit that they might be wrong, and we’re constantly always learning from each other.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries. There’s not really any politics within the team, so it’s a united team that we push together. That’s why every year we come back, because that’s not necessarily always the same in teams.

Regarding his own performance he added: “The car was great, I just didn’t manage to put the greatest lap together, so work for myself to do. I’ll just go back to the drawing board and work harder.”

Hamilton said his lap was not compromised by Bottas running off the road in front of him.

“I came round Turn 4 I think, and there as a big puff of dust. I didn’t know where the car was or anything like that, but I managed to see that Valtteri was just about to come back on the track. Fortunately it didn’t really affect the lap, and he kept his position.”

Next article
Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

Previous article

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

Next article

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

trending Today

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1 / Formula 1
22m

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
38m

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Latest news

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1 / Formula 1
22m

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
38m

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

1h
2
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

1h
3
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

2h
4
Formula 1

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

22m
5
Formula 1

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas
Formula 1

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.