Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Analysis

Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico

shares
comments
Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 3:15 PM

Red Bull has modified its engine cover, and the area behind its halo, for the Mexican Grand Prix to cope with the increased cooling demands of the Formula 1 race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Due to Mexico City’s high altitude, which stands at approximately 2.25km (1.4 miles) above sea level, the change in air density creates a number of problems for engineers. The density of air is reduced by around 0.3kg/m3 compared to that at sea level, meaning that the mass of air entering the cooling inlets on an F1 car is also smaller.

This means that the engine runs at hotter temperatures, and in reaction Red Bull has opened up an extra pair of outlets at the rear of the engine cover to compensate for this.

Read Also:

In the current turbo-hybrid era, the compressor also works harder in Mexico to provide the internal combustion engine with a greater percentage of oxygen to improve the overall efficiency. This means that engine power is not affected too heavily, but the increased heat around the engine components does necessitate larger cooling inlets and outlets.

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s extra outlets (above) are part of the engine cover cut-outs used for the rear suspension wishbones, but have been flared out to draw more heat from the car. The reduced air density also has an effect on aerodynamics, and each car will run at its maximum-downforce specification to offset the ‘thinner’ air.

No need for 'skinny' wings

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The overall downforce output is less than that seen at Monza, at which the cars run skinny wings to capture the maximum speed available from the long straights.

The Mexican Grand Prix regularly clocks the highest top speeds of the season as a result of the altitude, and last season Esteban Ocon clocked in at 364.9kph in the speed trap – 2.4kph higher than Monza.

Giorgio Piola’s image (above) shows Ferrari’s rear wing for Mexico, which is noticeably deeper to create as much rear-end downforce as possible. The mainplane has been straightened at the outboard sections, as the aerodynamicists do not need to compromise on drag for this circuit.

Next article
Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
08:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
12:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
08:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
11:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
12:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

49m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

5
Formula 1

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

2h

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1
3h

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

Latest news

Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico
F1

Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Leclerc vows to be more careful after "useless" Japan risk
F1

Leclerc vows to be more careful after "useless" Japan risk

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start
F1

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel
F1

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.