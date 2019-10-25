Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc vows to be more careful after "useless" Japan risk

shares
comments
Leclerc vows to be more careful after "useless" Japan risk
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 2:25 PM

Charles Leclerc will be more careful at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix following the "useless" risk that caused his clash with Max Verstappen in Formula 1's previous race.

Ferrari driver Leclerc was overtaken by Verstappen at the start in Japan and Leclerc ran wide into Turn 2 as he fought back and hit the Red Bull, wrecking both drivers' races.

Ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, Leclerc, who finished sixth while teammate Sebastian Vettel was second, said he needed to be more cautious in future.

"I think in the first corner it was probably useless to take so much risk," said Leclerc. "I lost quite a bit of points and yeah, it was just a shame, it was probably unnecessary.

"Whether I would have done different, something different going back, it is one of those situations where sometimes it happens, I just did a mistake and that's it.

"As I said, I will learn from it, probably by being a bit more careful for the next race start."

After the race in Japan, Leclerc was given a five-second penalty for the contact that also broke his front wing, and accepted full responsibility for the contact.

Read Also:

He said in Mexico that while at the time he did not think about it, his error became clear as soon as he saw replays afterwards.

"I was quite expecting it once I arrived in the stewards room," he said. "I saw the images, yeah, it would have been wrong not to get a penalty for that."

Leclerc and Verstappen were at the centre of two fierce battles earlier this year, for the win in Austria and then for a podium place in Britain.

However, after the clash in Japan, Leclerc said there is no need for further talks with Verstappen to clear the air.

"We had a small discussion before getting in the stewards room," said Leclerc. He knew I had done a mistake and these things happen. It was definitely not a big deal."

Next article
Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

Previous article

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

Next article

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
17:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
17:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
20:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

48m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

5
Formula 1

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

2h

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1
3h

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

Latest news

Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico
F1

Tech insight: How Red Bull is staying cool in Mexico

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

Leclerc vows to be more careful after "useless" Japan risk
F1

Leclerc vows to be more careful after "useless" Japan risk

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start
F1

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel
F1

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.