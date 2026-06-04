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F1 teams exploit rear wing loophole for Monaco

Mercedes, Red Bull, and more have capitalised on the lack of active aero for Monaco to fit additional rear wing devices

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Mercedes rear wing detail

Mercedes rear wing detail

Photo by: Circuitpics .de

The removal of straight mode for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix has led to an interesting approach from a handful of teams - which have used the opportunity to replace their rear wing actuators with a cluster of tiny winglets.

All bodywork must fit into the defined legality boxes defined by the FIA's technical regulations. There is a small rectangular box on top of the rear wing for the wing actuator housing, previously used for DRS and now used for the active aero functionality.

Since straight mode is not in operation for this weekend, the actuator is superfluous. However, this has offered the opportunity to use this box for downforce purposes, a key component for performance in Monaco.

Red Bull Racing rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing rear wing detail

Photo by: Circuitpics.de

The aerodynamicists' pursuit of downforce usually needs to be balanced by efficiency; while a development might offer high levels of peak load, it would not be viable to use it should the drag penalty be too high. The best-performing cars are those that find the strongest balance between downforce and drag overall.

Low cornering speeds in Monaco significantly reduce the need for efficiency; thus, teams can bolt on their largest wings and benefit from the increased acceleration under traction. It might be described as 'dirty downforce', but it's sensible to pursue that route at the Monte Carlo circuit as none of the straights are long enough to create a realistic drag penalty.

Additionally, these winglets can also help the rear wing work harder through generating upwash, which expands the lower pressure field at the rear of the car. If this is linked to the diffuser, it generates more suction and thus pulls airflow underneath the car at a higher velocity - thus, increasing downforce. 

Monaco

Monaco

Photo by: Supplied by Berkeley Red

This is all possible because the bounding box for the actuator housing extends well above the rear wing elements, allowing the teams to use the verticality to fit their winglets into.

Mercedes has taken a particularly radical approach here, and its arrangement of aero devices very much looks like a series of aerofoils on a vine. The mainplane mounted pylon houses a trio of cascading winglets, with another winglet mounted on top.

There are two further banks of two winglets behind this, with the final bank mounted to the upper rear wing flap. Each of the final winglets in each 'cascade' has a Gurney flap to further increase their potency.

Red Bull, meanwhile, appears to have modified its standard actuator housing to fit two winglets, enclosed by endplates.

McLaren rear wing detail

McLaren rear wing detail

Photo by: Circuitpics.de

Audi has two cascading elements sitting on the upper rear wing plane, attached to a mainplane-mounted pylon. This fits on like an extra tab, much like Ferrari's standard rear wing design, and this is an approach Cadillac has also taken for this round. To fit this, the American team has removed the actuator section entirely.

Racing Bulls has also modified its standard actuator housing to resolve in a single tab to extend the working chord length of the central part of the rear wing, also with a Gurney flap at the trailing edge. 

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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