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F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Everything you need to know about Saturday at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, including FP3, qualifying, weather forecast and start times

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Monaco this weekend after a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli claimed his fourth consecutive victory and extended his championship lead after Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired from the lead with a power unit failure.

The result leaves Antonelli 43 points clear of Russell heading to Monte Carlo, where qualifying remains one of the most important sessions of the season. With overtaking notoriously difficult around Monaco’s tight street circuit, Saturday could do more than shape the grid — it could decide the race. 

It's the most historic event on the calendar, with the Monaco Grand Prix held beginning in 1929, pre-dating F1 itself.  First held as part of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, the Monaco GP remains the series’ most famous street race. Its narrow roads, barriers, elevation changes and limited room for error also make it one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar.

After Friday practice, Saturday brings the final hour of preparation in FP3 before qualifying sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Monaco GP.

How can I watch the F1 Monaco GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Monaco GP weekend.

F1 Monaco GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Monaco:

Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:
Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 10:00am ET

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images


F1 Monaco GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monaco:

Friday, June 5 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, June 5 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 7 — 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Your time
 
Event Date
Monaco GP
QU
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Monaco GP qualifying weather forecast

What is the weather forecast for F1 Monaco GP Saturday practice and qualifying? Saturday is currently expected to be pleasant and mostly dry in Monaco, which should give teams a stable day for FP3 and qualifying.

Current Saturday forecast:

  • Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • High: 74F / 23C
  • Low: 63F / 17C
  • Rain risk: Low based on the current forecast
  • Main impact: Track evolution and traffic are likely to be bigger factors than weather during qualifying

Sunday forecast:

  • Conditions: Mostly sunny and pleasant
  • High: 74F / 23C
  • Low: 64F / 18C
  • Race impact: Dry weather is currently expected for the grand prix

Monaco track facts

  • Circuit: Circuit de Monaco
  • Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Circuit length: 2.074 miles / 3.337 km
  • Turns: 19
  • First Monaco Grand Prix: 1929
  • First Formula 1 world championship race: 1950
  • Race distance: 78 laps
  • Grand Prix distance: 161.734 miles / 260.286 km

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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