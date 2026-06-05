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McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck

McLaren has revealed its MCL-HY hypercar in Monaco as it prepares for a major Le Mans comeback

Alex Harrington
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

McLaren has been building towards a return to the top of endurance racing for years. So when the moment came to formally introduce the MCL-HY to Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, the British manufacturer did it the only way it could: by lashing it to the forward deck of a 73-metre superyacht.

As it glided through Port Hercule, onlookers could see the car tied down with bright yellow straps as it sported a tri-colour livery: red nose, white midsection and a black rear stabiliser fin and wing, while wearing the number seven.

This comes as the Formula 1 team is celebrating its 1000th F1 entry this race weekend, with it also marking 60 years since the team's debut at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix. 

What is the MCL-HY?

The MCL-HY is the hypercar McLaren will campaign next year in the FIA World Endurance Championship as well as Le Mans. It will also serve as the foundation for an exclusive track-only car - the MCL-HY GTR - which is currently only being offered to the most important of the manufacturer's VIP client list through the Project: Endurance programme.

This is the first time since the F1 GTR's win at Le Mans in 1995 that McLaren has built a car for such a race. And because of this, it has seemingly gone all out.

Power comes from a twin-turbo V6 race engine paired with a hybrid MGU system. It delivers 707 PS to the rear wheels. With the car only weighing 1030 kg, its power-to-weight ratio is considerable.

The race car sounds downright formidable, but the GTR is a different animal. 

 

The mandatory hybrid system has been flung to the kerb, leaving only the twin-turbo racing engine to produce 730 PS. The engine (and car) is engineered purely for track use, so fortunately McLaren has put together a two-year ownership plan that includes driver training and behind-the-scenes access to McLaren's WEC campaign. How much, you ask? That number is yet to be confirmed.

This brings McLaren's final piece of the Triple Crown attack closer to fruition. So far, McLaren Racing has won the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. All it requires is victory at Le Mans to complete a modern Triple Crown. With the WEC programme launching next year, it is no wonder the brand is allowing the MCL-HY time to relax on a superyacht ahead of its track debut. 

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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