Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Formula 1 News

Sargeant confirmed for F1 test debut with Williams in Abu Dhabi

By:

Logan Sargeant will get his first taste of Formula 1 machinery next week in Abu Dhabi when he takes part in the post-season test at Yas Marina.

Sargeant confirmed for F1 test debut with Williams in Abu Dhabi

Sargeant, 20, linked up with Williams’ young driver academy in October, and made his Formula 2 debut in Jeddah last weekend with HWA.

The American youngster has now been confirmed for the end-of-season running in Abu Dhabi, which will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Teams are permitted to conduct running with their current cars using rookie drivers over both days in Abu Dhabi. Sargeant will test for Williams on Tuesday.

"I can’t wait for my first run in a Formula 1 car and want to thank the team for trusting me with this amazing opportunity,” said Sargeant.

“I’ve been spending time in the factory at Grove and getting to grips with the simulator, which has helped me get an initial feel for the characteristics of the FW43B, but to be able to get out on track will be an incredible experience and one that I won’t forget.

“I’ll be going into the test looking to perform the best I can and to learn as much as possible from the team.”

Recently-appointed Williams sporting director Sven Smeets added: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing Logan in the FW43B and I’m pleased that Williams can provide him with his first outing in Formula 1 machinery; I’m sure it will be a very special moment for him.

“Whilst we won’t be running a ‘mule car’ using the 18-inch Pirelli tyres, the test will still be beneficial for the team. It will also be an incredibly valuable opportunity for Logan to fully understand how we operate trackside.

“I know that having such an immersive experience will only build upon his evident skill and allows the team to continue to support his development whilst capitalising on his talent.”

Sargeant admitted upon joining Williams that his future in racing was looking “very difficult” before linking up with the academy, having lacked the budget to move up from F3 to F2 in 2021 as hoped. 

It meant Sargeant spent another year racing in F3, where he finished seventh in the championship for Charouz, scoring one race win in Sochi.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Previous article

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title showdown a "dream scenario"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title showdown a "dream scenario"

Wolff urges ‘common sense’ after Marko’s F1 stewards comments
Formula 1

Wolff urges ‘common sense’ after Marko’s F1 stewards comments

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

More from
Logan Sargeant
Williams adds US driver Sargeant to academy ranks on long-term deal United States GP
Formula 1

Williams adds US driver Sargeant to academy ranks on long-term deal

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz
FIA F3

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

Williams More from
Williams
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime
Formula 1

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

F1 outlines Williams tribute plans including FW07 lap of honour Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

F1 outlines Williams tribute plans including FW07 lap of honour

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director
Formula 1

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director

Latest news

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles, says Horner

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title showdown a "dream scenario"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title showdown a "dream scenario"

Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
12 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
16 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
21 h
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.