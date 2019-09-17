Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault says fighting McLaren an "awkward situation"

shares
comments
Renault says fighting McLaren an "awkward situation"
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 3:25 PM

Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul admits that fighting the French manufacturer's sole customer team McLaren is an "awkward situation."

Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg earned fourth and fifth places in the last race at Monza, and in the two events held since the summer break the Enstone outfit has made a net gain of 25 points on fourth-placed McLaren – leaving the current gap at 18 points with seven races still to run.

Abiteboul believes that Renault has the better overall package and will able to close the gap by making the most of weekends where it has an advantage over the Woking outfit.

"It's a bit of an awkward situation, but clearly McLaren's resurrection is also due to a combination of a resurgence on the power unit side and on the chassis side," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com.

"I think they have a better chassis in certain conditions, we have a better car overall and a better chassis in the other conditions.

"That's a fact, so I think it's going to be about track characteristics and who is capable of seizing the opportunity offered by the track.

"It was the target to finish fourth, and it remains the target. It was looking like a difficult target, now it's looking like an achievable target, and that's what we are focussing on.

"The pressure is not changing, and indeed when you are not in line with your target, you feel pressure, but I'm sure it's the same for everyone on the grid, otherwise you don't race in F1.

"It's good to have targets that are challenging to achieve, because that keeps us on our toes. Targets need to be realistic, and they are realistic for this year, being P4 was and is a realistic target. We need to keep on working and keep on delivering against it."

Read Also:

Abiteboul acknowledged that Spa and Monza played to the specific strengths of the Renault package relative to that of McLaren, but stressed that big points had gone astray at other venues.

"Frankly life doesn't change, the strengths and weakness of the car have not changed, and we know also we know the positives and the negatives to expect from the upcoming races.

"There have been a number of tracks where we could have had this type of result, more or less, and it's not happened. I think it only fair that it's happening at least once.

"We have the recollection of Bahrain, Montreal could have been better, Spa could have been better also.

"There have been a number of occasions, and this time it went our way. Nothing really external helped us in Monza, apart from maybe Vettel [spinning and being penalised]. Apart from that the car was strong and deserved to be in that position.

"It's satisfying, and I hope it's a momentum that we can carry into the factory, and we can keep on improving the car.

"Again that's also what we need to do, a taste of what we would like to feel more often. But we can't wait to be on special tracks for this to happen. I think we can still have a number of tracks where the car can be decent, and we just need to do the same when that happens."

Next article
Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008

Previous article

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
11:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
14:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009 02:24
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

Latest news

Renault says fighting McLaren an "awkward situation"
F1

Renault says fighting McLaren an "awkward situation"

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008
F1

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008

Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1
F1

Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1

Gallery: All of Damon Hill's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Damon Hill's F1 wins

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1
F1

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.