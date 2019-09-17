Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1

shares
comments
Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1
By:
Sep 17, 2019, 1:17 PM

Esteban Ocon insists that he's benefited from his year as reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team, despite a lack of testing miles.

Ocon, who will race for Renault next year, was given the Mercedes role when he was unable to find a race seat after Lance Stroll took his place at Racing Point.

His main job this season has been as a simulator driver at Brackley on race weekends, although he did get to drive the W13 for two days in last week's 2020 Pirelli tyre test at Paul Ricard.

The current rules mean that he has not been able to run the sort of test mileage once enjoyed by the likes of Fernando Alonso, who took a year out of racing as Renault's third driver in 2002.

Read Also:

However, Ocon insists that he's made the most of his time out of racing, and has learned simply by observing the team in action.

"A lot of things," he said when asked by Motorsport.com what he had gained. "I didn't drive as much as I would have liked to. Back in those days you could test the cars and drive millions of kilometres before getting back in it.

"I've done that in the simulator. I did test all the parts that the team put on the weekend. So I am aware of all the latest news of the current generation of cars. I think that's a positive thing.

"On the other side not being driving I could also learn the other part of the world of F1, which is more experience, more knowledge for me and more things learned for the future.

"Seeing what the team expect from a driver, some things you cannot think about when you are racing. Because you don't hear the people speaking internally and all that.

"As Toto [Wolff] always says, the more things you see and the more knowledge you have for the future, the more experience that makes in the end. And that makes you a better athlete, also a better driver in the end, a better package."

Ocon says that a year on the sidelines has made him hungry to return to race action in 2020.

"This year has been tough mentally and on the emotion side as well, seeing those guys go so well and me being on the sideline. It's not something that's particularly great.

"But I think it can only make you stronger and more keen to come back, and I'm more hungry for when I come back."

Although he was asked to do the Pirelli test by Mercedes, Ocon will be phased out of any work that focuses on next season.

"Esteban and I discussed how long he should stay in the various roles," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"The longer you stay the more information you're going to take with you. He said of course I'm going to take all this information with me!

"It's a transition. He's in our simulator, and that is an important role in helping us to develop the car. But step by step Esteban is going to fade out of the meetings about the future, about things that impact next year's car or that we deem to be sensitive from the engineering or innovation point of view.

"But he still is with us this season and does some very valuable work that we need in order to win this championship."

Next article
Gallery: All of Damon Hill's F1 wins

Previous article

Gallery: All of Damon Hill's F1 wins

Next article

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
01:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
03:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
06:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
05:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1

2h
2
MotoGP

KTM drops Zarco for rest of 2019 MotoGP season

9m
3
Formula 1

Zandvoort 'doesn't need to worry' about remaining track work

4
Formula 1

Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1

1h
5
MotoGP

Marquez's victory a "miracle" given Honda weaknesses

Latest videos

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009 02:24
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

Latest news

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008
F1

Singapore GP: All the winners since 2008

Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1
F1

Ocon learned "a lot of things" from year out of F1

Gallery: All of Damon Hill's F1 wins
F1

Gallery: All of Damon Hill's F1 wins

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1
F1

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1

How would qualifying races change F1?
F1

How would qualifying races change F1?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.