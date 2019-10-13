Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

shares
comments
FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 11:09 AM

The FIA has been directed to seal and impound both Renault Formula 1 cars’ electronic control units and steering wheels, to allow a protest against the team to proceed.

Racing Point protested Renault after the Japanese Grand Prix over an alleged pre-set lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment system on both cars.

Representatives of both teams and one from the FIA technical department convened with the Japanese GP stewards on Sunday evening, and the stewards determined that the protest satisfied all relevant parts of the International Sporting Code and is admissible.

Renault has agreed to this point, but the next step will take some time to establish.

This is because the stewards have directed the FIA technical department representative to seal and impound the FIA-standard ECU of both cars, plus their steering wheels, to conduct “a detailed analysis of those pieces” and the “hardware, software and data associated with them”.

They may call upon “outside technical assistance” including Renault and Racing Point team members while conducting the analysis.

When the analysis is complete the representative must provide a written report to the stewards with their finding.

Those findings must be matched against the “potential technical infringements detailed in the protest”.

The chairman of the stewards will be notified when the likely submission date of the assessment can be determined, “so that the next meeting time to assess the claims made in the protest can be scheduled”.

The FIA document relating to the original protest only refers to an alleged technical and sporting regulations, and ISC, breach without specifically referencing what that could be.

Renault has not lost its double-points finish in the Japanese GP, in which Daniel Ricciardo finished seventh and Nico Hulkenberg was 10th.

However, their results are provisional pending any decision concerning the protest.
Renault said in a statement it “acknowledges” the protest from Racing Point concerning its brake bias system.

It claimed Racing Point had prepared a 12-page dossier and the “complexity” of this was the reason another meeting was required on a yet-to-be-defined date.

“Renault F1 Team intends to use this recess to prepare an equally detailed case to rigorously defend its position,” the statement said.

 
Next article
Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

Previous article

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Teams Renault F1 Team , Racing Point
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
12:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
16:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
12:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
16:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

2h
2
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

42m
3
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

1h
4
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

3h
5
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Bottas wins after terrible start for Ferrari

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

Latest news

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels
F1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing
F1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

Gasly escapes penalty for "very stupid" Perez crash
F1

Gasly escapes penalty for "very stupid" Perez crash

Racing Point lodges protest against Renault
F1

Racing Point lodges protest against Renault

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop
F1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.