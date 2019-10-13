Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Verstappen lost 25% downforce in Leclerc clash

shares
comments
Verstappen lost 25% downforce in Leclerc clash
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 12:50 PM

Max Verstappen retired from the Japanese Grand Prix because his first-lap clash with Charles Leclerc cost him almost 25% downforce on his Red Bull Formula 1 car.

Verstappen had passed Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the run to the first corner and kept to the outside as the track tightened into Turn 2, but Leclerc ran wide and his Ferrari clattered into the Red Bull.

Verstappen was shoved onto the grass and had a half-spin before rejoining in 18th, but retired on lap 15 after making little progress.

"It was a huge amount of damage to the floor," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "He lost almost 20-25% of the downforce of the car.

"There was no point running around just putting mileage on components so we retired the car to save the mileage."

Leclerc was running ahead of Verstappen when the young Dutchman retired and went on to finish sixth, but dropped to seventh after post-race penalties.

Read Also:

Both of those were related to the Verstappen incident, the first a five-second drop for the clash and then 10 seconds for Ferrari not pitting him when he had a damaged front wing.

The Leclerc/Verstappen clash was not even investigated initially by race control, but the FIA quickly changed its mind.

"I think it was right they have a proper look at it," said Horner. "In that incident there was enough space to be left. And Max was clearly ahead."

The FIA takes a more lenient view on first-lap collisions and embraced a common-sense approach.

It has also tried to reduce the number penalties handed out for racing incidents in general. They're trying to let them race but sometimes things get a little too far," said Horner.

"It was a shame because essentially it took both of them out of the race. And it would have been good to see both of those guys fighting them out at the front."

Next article
FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

Previous article

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
21:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
01:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
21:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

2h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

3h
3
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

2h
4
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

5
Formula 1

Verstappen lost 25% downforce in Leclerc clash

31m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

Latest news

Verstappen lost 25% downforce in Leclerc clash
F1

Verstappen lost 25% downforce in Leclerc clash

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels
F1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing
F1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

Gasly escapes penalty for "very stupid" Perez crash
F1

Gasly escapes penalty for "very stupid" Perez crash

Racing Point lodges protest against Renault
F1

Racing Point lodges protest against Renault

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.