Racing Point lodges protest against Renault

The Japanese GP stewards have summoned representatives from both teams and they were due to begin hearings at 18.30 local time on Sunday.

According to the FIA documents, Racing Point has protested the cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg for a "pre-set lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment system".

The summons referred to an "alleged breach of FIA Formula 1 sporting and technical regulations" and "FIA International Sporting Code".

Renault's drivers only qualified 15th and 16th at Suzuka but Ricciardo made up nine places while charging to seventh, and Hulkenberg earned the team a double-points finish with 10th.

It strengthened the team's grip on fifth place in the constructors' championship.

Renault has 75 points after Sunday's seven-point haul, 16 more than Toro Rosso and 21 clear of Racing Point.