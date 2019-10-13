Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Racing Point lodges protest against Renault

shares
comments
Racing Point lodges protest against Renault
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 9:40 AM

Racing Point has protested the Renault Formula 1 team after the Japanese Grand Prix for an alleged breach of Formula 1's sporting and technical regulations and the FIA's International Sporting Code.

The Japanese GP stewards have summoned representatives from both teams and they were due to begin hearings at 18.30 local time on Sunday.

According to the FIA documents, Racing Point has protested the cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg for a "pre-set lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment system".

The summons referred to an "alleged breach of FIA Formula 1 sporting and technical regulations" and "FIA International Sporting Code".

Renault's drivers only qualified 15th and 16th at Suzuka but Ricciardo made up nine places while charging to seventh, and Hulkenberg earned the team a double-points finish with 10th.

It strengthened the team's grip on fifth place in the constructors' championship.

Renault has 75 points after Sunday's seven-point haul, 16 more than Toro Rosso and 21 clear of Racing Point.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Teams Renault F1 Team , Racing Point
Author Scott Mitchell

