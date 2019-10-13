Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Race report

Japanese GP: Bottas wins after terrible start for Ferrari

shares
comments
Japanese GP: Bottas wins after terrible start for Ferrari
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 6:44 AM

Valtteri Bottas's took his first Formula 1 win since April to help Mercedes clinch a sixth consecutive constructors' championship as a jump start and first-corner clash undermined Ferrari's Japanese Grand Prix.

Bottas launched from third to first on the run to the first corner, passing both Ferraris as Leclerc got away slowly and poleman Vettel erred significantly, losing time by moving slightly before the lights went out.

That put Bottas into a lead he never relinquished, while Vettel avoided a jump-start penalty – despite replays clearly showing he moved before the red lights went out – to finish second but could not stop Mercedes wrapping up the teams' title.

After Vettel immediately dropped to second, Leclerc's race was massively compromised moments later at the first corner.

Max Verstappen swept around the outside of Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc after a superior start in his Red Bull, but Leclerc then ran deep into Turn 2 as the corner tightened.

He went wide and clattered into Verstappen, throwing the Dutchman off-track and breaking his own front wing.

Leclerc continued for two laps in third place, irritating Hamilton as the Ferrari's damaged wing showered the chasing Mercedes with sparks and then debris – which broke Hamilton's right-side wing mirror.

On lap three, Leclerc pit, dropping to the tail of the field and behind Verstappen, as race control communicated their first-lap incident would be investigated after all, having initially said it was not necessary.

As Leclerc charged back to sixth, Verstappen struggled with an oddly-handling, damaged car and retired on lap 15, with the clash investigation moving to after the race.

Vettel's fortune with the officials allowed him to stay in the lead fight and hold up Hamilton, allowing Bottas to take control and he stretched his lead.

Ferrari moved first in the strategy fight, pitting Vettel on lap 16 with Bottas following suit one lap later and Hamilton stopping on lap 18.

In that time, Bottas's advantage over Vettel rose while Hamilton fell more than 20s adrift, a move that left him irate over the radio.

All three committed to a two-stop strategy, but executed it differently: Vettel pit on lap 31 of 53 and ditched his softs for mediums, while the Mercedes ran longer and opted for softs.

Bottas stopped on lap 36, at which point he was 14s clear of Hamilton, and Hamilton ran an extra seven laps before making his final visit to the pits.

That left Bottas leading Vettel by under 10s, with Hamilton within five seconds behind the Ferrari and armed with fresher, softer tyres.

With five laps to go Hamilton moved into DRS range and had half a look into Turn 2 but Vettel didn't budge and Hamilton ran slightly wide.

Hamilton had a better chance with three laps to go when Vettel got stuck at the final chicane trying to lap a Toro Rosso, backing Vettel into Hamilton and giving Hamilton a great run.

However, Hamilton closed too late on the straight to attack, and Vettel retained the place to the end.

Bottas's win, his first since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, trimmed Hamilton's championship lead to 66 points with 104 still on offer.

Alex Albon scored his best F1 result with fourth place for Red Bull, despite falling behind both McLarens at the start.

He made one of those places back early on with a lunge on Lando Norris that resulted in wheel-to-wheel contact into the final chicane.

Albon got ahead of Carlos Sainz by stopping twice as Sainz implemented a one-stop strategy to finish a fine fifth.

McLaren should have had a double points finish but, after being hit by Albon, Norris had to make an early pitstop because debris from Leclerc's broken wing got caught in his brake ducts. He eventually finished 13th.

Daniel Ricciardo charged to seventh place, executing a very long first stint on medium tyres then switching to softs at the end and picking off several cars with just a few laps remaining

He passed teammate Nico Hulkenberg for ninth and promised his Renault team "I'll get them" as he pursued Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly, who he then picked off on successive laps.

Stroll faded from the top 10 late on, with Hulkenberg nicking ninth and Sergio Perez set to steal the final point from Racing Point teammate Stroll on his penultimate lap.

However, having also passed Hulkenberg, Perez crashed out on the final lap after contact with Gasly, promoting Stroll to 10th.

Cla Driver Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas  
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel 11.376
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 11.786
4 Thailand Alex Albon 1'01.152
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 1'09.081
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc  
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo  
8 France Pierre Gasly  
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg  
10 Canada Lance Stroll  
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat  
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris  
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen  
14 France Romain Grosjean  
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi  
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen  
17 Mexico Sergio Perez  
18 United Kingdom George Russell  
19 Poland Robert Kubica  
  Netherlands Max Verstappen  
View full results
Next article
Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"

Previous article

Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"

Next article

FIA: Vettel start was "within acceptable tolerance"

FIA: Vettel start was "within acceptable tolerance"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
03:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
07:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
03:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
07:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Bottas wins after terrible start for Ferrari

32m
2
Formula 1

FIA: Vettel start was "within acceptable tolerance"

8m
3
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

4
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

5
Formula 1

Japanese GP: The race as it happened

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car 02:36
Formula 1

Discovering an 'illegal secret' on a Formula 1 car

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix 11:54
Formula 1

8 F1 drivers who only started one grand prix

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan 10:11
Formula 1

Verstappen gets thrilling taste of Honda history in Japan

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

Latest news

FIA: Vettel start was "within acceptable tolerance"
F1

FIA: Vettel start was "within acceptable tolerance"

Japanese GP: Bottas wins after terrible start for Ferrari
F1

Japanese GP: Bottas wins after terrible start for Ferrari

Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"
F1

Wolff: Ferrari's qualifying pace came "out of nowhere"

Williams in race against time to replace Kubica's chassis
F1

Williams in race against time to replace Kubica's chassis

Ferrari "quite surprised" by Suzuka qualifying 1-2
F1

Ferrari "quite surprised" by Suzuka qualifying 1-2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.