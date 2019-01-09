Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point will close "massive gap" to big teams

shares
comments
Racing Point will close
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Jan 9, 2019, 5:06 PM

Outgoing Force India driver Esteban Ocon has tipped the Formula 1 team to close to "massive gap" Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull enjoy over the midfield.

Ocon helped Force India to fourth place in the constructors' championship in 2017 as it defied its restricted resources and status as one of the least-funded teams on the grid.

Force India remained a regular best-of-the-rest contender in 2018 but fell into administration during the season and had to be reborn under new ownership as a fresh entity, now known as Racing Point.

Ocon has lost his seat as Lance Stroll, the son of the architect of the team's takeover Lawrence Stroll, has joined Racing Point from Williams.

"It is a massive gap to fill but they will make a step forward, that's for sure," Ocon told Motorsport.com.

"Resources have always been the issue, and there will be less of this issue next year. I believe they will be strong contenders."

The combined points total of both Force India entries in 2018 fell just short of beating Renault to a theoretical fourth place finish in the constructors' championship and was considerably less than last year thanks to a slow start and increased competition in the midfield.

Ocon believes Force India's work ethic and development prowess will be key weapons, having turned its 2018 challenger from "a very difficult car to drive" in pre-season testing to often the fourth-fastest on the grid in the second half of the year.

"I was very impressed, as I was last year, just [by] the professionalism of this team and the motivation they have for results," said Ocon. "That's probably the biggest thing.

"They are hungry. That makes the difference. They don't count the hours.

"One example, they flew back from Mexico and arrived at like 2am in the UK and the following morning I was there, at 8am, plus the jet lag, and we were working on the sim.

"Everyone was destroyed, I was as well, but we were already working. That's why we're so competitive on-track, even when we don't have the resources.

"Probably with the resources it's going to be a lot easier for them."

Next article
Sauber "pushed like hell" on 2019 car early

Previous article

Sauber "pushed like hell" on 2019 car early

Next article

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Racing Point Force India
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.