Formula 1 / Breaking news

Force India administrators working "on urgent basis"

Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Jul 28, 2018, 8:08 AM

The joint administrators of the Force India F1 team say they are working on "an urgent basis" to secure the future of the team and the best outcome for creditors.

The team went into administration on Friday evening, but can continue to operate normally while a buyer is sought.

The administrators, Geoff Rowley and James Baker of FRP Advisory LLP, have some knowledge of F1, as the former was previously involved in the Marussia/Manor cases.

"We shall be engaging with key stakeholders on an urgent basis to secure the best outcome for creditors," said Rowley.

"In the meantime, the team will continue to operate as normal, including racing in Hungary this weekend. Our aim is for business as usual whilst we assess options to secure the future of the team."

Team principal and major shareholder Dr Vijay Mallya has written to Force India employees stating his views on the latest developments.

In the letter, seen by Motorsport.com, Mallya confirmed that the administration petition had come from Sergio Perez, and noted his surprise that the action was also supported by BWT, which has stated that its sponsorship of the team was actually in the form of loans – a view that Mallya disputes.

He also pointed out that the largest creditor was the holding company, Orange India Holdings Sarl, with over £159m outstanding, and that the largest of the smaller creditors – which is believed to be Mercedes – is owed less than £10m.

He confirmed that the holding company will work with the administrator to take the team out of administration, or sell it for the best possible price, and confirmed that as the biggest creditor the administrator is obliged to work with the holding company.

He also stressed that both he and deputy team principal Bob Fernley were still in their positions.

About this article

Formula 1
Force India
Adam Cooper
Breaking news

