Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sauber "pushed like hell" on 2019 car early

shares
comments
Sauber
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Jan 9, 2019, 2:40 PM

Sauber has "good expectations" for the 2019 Formula 1 season because of how early it switched "all resources" to its new design.

The Swiss team was one of the surprises of 2018 as it progressed from fighting Williams at the back of the grid in the season opener to establishing its C37 as arguably the fourth-fastest car by the end of the year.

Its driver Charles Leclerc insisted that constant progression was a result of it understanding the car more rather than ongoing development, and team boss Frederic Vasseur told Motorsport.com Sauber did not compromise 2019 "at all".

"We pushed like hell quite early on next year's car," said Vasseur. "We switched all resources of the company on next year's car quite early.

"We have good expectations but when you have a change like this into the regulations it's a drastic one. You never know.

"You can take the wrong direction and we will understand this perhaps [only at testing] in Barcelona because nobody knows exactly what the others are doing.

"My feeling is very positive, that we are still improving week after week and with the same purpose we had this season.

"I don't know if the others are doing a better job or not, but we are doing a good job."

F1's all-conquering team Mercedes has warned that big teams could be caught out by the aerodynamic changes for 2019, which involve simpler front wings and bargeboards among other revisions designed to make cars easier to follow.

Sauber made the most progress of any team in 2018 but Vasseur said it did not matter that it only finished eighth in the constructors' championship.

"I don't want to say I don't care but it won't change my view on the season," said Vasseur.

"We are fighting towards the top 10, and in terms of teams between P4 and P6. We have to do at least the same next year. It will be the target."

Next article
Why an F1 veteran is embracing Esports

Previous article

Why an F1 veteran is embracing Esports

Next article

Racing Point will close "massive gap" to big teams

Racing Point will close "massive gap" to big teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Sauber
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.