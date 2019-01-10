Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda to stick with engine design concept for 2019

shares
comments
Honda to stick with engine design concept for 2019
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Jan 10, 2019, 9:52 AM

Red Bull's switch to Honda engines will be boosted by the manufacturer sticking with a design concept for a third season for the first time within the V6 turbo-hybrid era.

Honda rejoined the F1 grid in 2015 with McLaren and made solid progress in 2016, but overhauled its package for 2017 and suffered a major reliability setback.

That prompted McLaren to split with Honda, leaving it to rebuild its reputation in 2018 with Red Bull's junior outfit Toro Rosso and make enough progress to convince the senior team to make the switch from Renault for the coming season.

Honda's 2019 engine will be a further evolution of the new design it introduced back in 2017, as it believes it still has untapped potential from this concept as well as guaranteeing better reliability than another overhaul.

"We can carry over the current design, or concept, of PU," Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe told Motorsport.com.

"We don't know exactly [what the limit is] because we haven't achieved a high level but we started with another concept and changed it for 2017.

"We learned something earlier, then changed it. In 2018, we carried over this concept and improved reliability and performance.

"At the moment we think this concept change is not wrong. It's suitable. Still we [intend to] carry over this concept and try to improve."

Despite recent reports suggesting Honda had discovered a new vibration problem when testing its 2019 engine, it is understood that the manufacturer has not experienced a major setback although is hoping to make more progress with the development before testing begins.

Convincing Red Bull to switch to Honda was a major result for the Japanese manufacturer after just one year with Toro Rosso.

As previously reported, the close relationship of the two Red Bull-owned teams will give Honda a technical boost as it prepares to supply two teams again – and it also helps validate the decision to keep the same engine idea.

"When you change the concept of the design a lot, it's very hard to get reliability," said Tanabe.

"It depends on the design level but I'm comfortable with carrying over our current concept. We have a new team, a new design of the car.

"It is a little bit easier to carry over that concept, because the detail is in the installation of the car.

"Toro Rosso and Red Bull, has communication and that's easier for the Red Bull side because Toro Rosso knows our power unit.

"They can communicate a problem or a kind of concern from the chassis point of view, and they can come back to us.

"If we have a completely new, or much updated design, it's much more work required."

Red Bull and Honda badges on the side of the Toro Rosso team truck

Red Bull and Honda badges on the side of the Toro Rosso team truck

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Next article
How Hamilton's off-track ventures feed his on-track success

Previous article

How Hamilton's off-track ventures feed his on-track success

Next article

McLaren hires Seidl to run Formula 1 team

McLaren hires Seidl to run Formula 1 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

46m ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.