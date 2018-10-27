Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll hails "mature" Ocon amid seat saga

shares
comments
Stroll hails
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
2h ago

Williams Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll says he was “really touched” to see Esteban Ocon stick up for him on social media with a “very mature” response to online critics.

Ocon is poised to lose his Racing Point Force India seat to Stroll for 2019 because the Canadian’s father is an investor in the new team. 

That is part of a volatile situation for Ocon that leaves the Mercedes protege at risk of a season on the sidelines next year. 

However, Ocon went online earlier this month to defend his friend against what he believes was an abnormal amount of “hate”. 

Asked by Motorsport.com about that move from Ocon, Stroll said: “I think it was very mature of him. It was good to see a bridge wasn’t burnt because of business management, politics and racing. 

“We have a friendship because of what we’ve been through together through the years, we’ve been through karting, Formula 3 and our friendship is really away from the track and that hasn’t changed because of what is going on in the F1 world. 

“I was really touched by the message, it really means a lot for him to say that.”

Stroll graduated to F1 last year with Williams after winning the 2016 European F3 title. 

Podium: Lance Stroll, Prema Powerteam Dallara F312  Mercedes-Benz

Podium: Lance Stroll, Prema Powerteam Dallara F312  Mercedes-Benz

Photo by: James Gasperotti

However, his wealthy background and rapid move to F1 has earned him many critics, which has been compounded by his father’s Force India investment.

Stroll said: “I understand and expect some of the criticism I get. I know it is completely normal from where I come from for people to be judgemental and criticise me, and that’s how it goes in this world.”

Although Williams has announced George Russell and Sergio Perez has been confirmed at Racing Point Force India for next season, Stroll’s switch remains unofficial. 

His move has been expected from the moment his father’s consortium bought Force India’s assets, saving the company that had slipped into administration, and entered the ‘new’ team into the Belgian GP in August. 

Stroll is now set to drive for Force India in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi.

Speaking before the test was confirmed, Stroll said: “We’ll play it [confirming 2019 plans] by ear. Right now my focus, attention, energy is on this weekend and the remainder of the season and we’ll see how the rest falls out.

“It is my career and I need to agree on things and need to make decisions on my own. 

“But that will be sorted in its own time when necessary and the focus is on racing because the season is not over yet.”

Next Formula 1 article
Grosjean: "S***" penalty situation has made me cautious

Previous article

Grosjean: "S***" penalty situation has made me cautious

Next article

Upgraded Toro Rosso "what I've asked for all season" - Hartley

Upgraded Toro Rosso "what I've asked for all season" - Hartley
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon , Lance Stroll Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Upgraded Toro Rosso "what I've asked for all season" - Hartley Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Upgraded Toro Rosso "what I've asked for all season" - Hartley

1h ago
Wickens clarifies “paraplegic” reference Article
IndyCar

Wickens clarifies “paraplegic” reference

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Turn 11 Article
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Turn 11

Latest videos
Emerson Fittipaldi drives his vintage McLaren in Miami 02:46
Formula 1

Emerson Fittipaldi drives his vintage McLaren in Miami

Oct 26, 2018
Renault F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken drives at the F1 Miami Festival 01:33
Formula 1

Renault F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken drives at the F1 Miami Festival

Oct 26, 2018

Shop Our Store

Lance Stroll

Shop Now

News in depth
Live: Follow final Mexico GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Mexico GP practice as it happens

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Turn 11
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse at Turn 11

The trick car that ended McLaren's 90s win drought
Formula 1

The trick car that ended McLaren's 90s win drought

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.