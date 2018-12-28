Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon says Mercedes wanted to see qualifying gains

shares
comments
Ocon says Mercedes wanted to see qualifying gains
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
Dec 28, 2018, 4:17 PM

Esteban Ocon says his step in performance in Formula 1 qualifying this season has been important because Mercedes wanted to see him in improve in that area.

Ocon made his full-season debut with Force India last year and his qualifying record against the experienced Sergio Perez was 7-13 in the Mexican's favor.

However, Ocon improved in the second half of the season and the Mercedes junior, who will be sidelined in 2019 thanks to a bizarre series of events, continued that into 2019 and defeated Perez 15-5 in comparable sessions.

"It is my target to win the championship, and we will see how the future evolves, but I guess Mercedes wanted to see that their driver could perform well in qualifying," Ocon told Motorsport.com.

"In any kind of racing it's important to start ahead, when we have aero like this it's very hard to pass. It's a big help and I'm pretty happy with my improvement.

"I think qualifying I have improved the most, how to build up the weekend.

"That's where I've been the strongest this year, I've qualified sixth, seventh, eighth many times this season. I think that's good, and I'm pretty pleased with that."

Ocon will be Mercedes' reserve driver in 2019 but needs to retain the manufacturer's faith that he is worthy of a return to the grid in 2020.

The European F3 and GP3 champion missed out on a Renault drive thanks to Daniel Ricciardo's shock move from Red Bull, was snubbed by McLaren thanks to his Mercedes links and lost his Force India seat because Lance Stroll's father Lawrence led the takeover of the team after it fell into administration.

Ocon, who has spoken openly about his need to hit the targets Mercedes sets him in the past, believes the progress he has made has been tangible.

"I find it more than tiny, how I've improved in qualifying," said Ocon.

"The race pace, I had a pretty solid base from the beginning when I was racing in F1, but I've learned in F1 if you don't start where the car deserves to be it's difficult to catch back in the races.

"I can also compare to my team-mate. I think he's pretty experienced, he's also improving over the years but less than a rookie.

"Compared to him I think I'm a lot stronger than last year."

Next article
F1 offers hints at grid penalty alternatives

Previous article

F1 offers hints at grid penalty alternatives

Next article

F1 tech review: How Renault battled through rebuilding pain

F1 tech review: How Renault battled through rebuilding pain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.