Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 offers hints at grid penalty alternatives

shares
comments
F1 offers hints at grid penalty alternatives
By: Glenn Freeman
Dec 28, 2018, 2:54 PM

Formula 1 has offered hints at possible alternatives to grid penalties in a new survey for fans.

As part of its 'F1 Fan Voice' online community, F1 regularly carries out surveys to gauge the opinions of its audience.

In the latest of these surveys, it notes that "Research conducted by Formula 1 shows that fans are not satisfied with the existing grid penalties system", and says it would like to "understand your view on some alternative options".

Read Also:

Before listing the options, which include finding ways to affect drivers' free practice running, qualifying performance and even applying points penalties, it asks fans to consider that "any alternative should be… simple to understand; a temporary setback for the driver; not encourage drivers to avoid running in qualifying; not financially related".

Alternatives that would affect a driver's free practice preparation are either reducing the number of tyres available to a driver for that weekend, or reducing their track time to give them less chance of finding a perfect set-up.

Potential qualifying punishments suggested are adding extra ballast to a car for qualifying, reducing the fuel flow or electrical energy, or removing the use of DRS for that driver – all with the aim of "increasing lap time and resulting in a lower grid position".

Other penalties put forward for consideration are reducing a team's permitted wind tunnel testing time, or giving drivers a stop-go penalty that could be taken at any time during the race.

With the suggestion of applying points penalties, which has often been suggested by teams and fans in the past, the survey asks fans to "Note that points are not deducted for any other infringement in Formula 1".

Points penalties would either be applied to the driver or the team, depending on which committed the infringement.

For the penalties that would affect a driver's free practice or qualifying, any rules breach that occurred too late in the weekend for the penalty to be served would be carried over to the following event.

Next article
Top Stories of 2018, #4: Vettel and Ferrari blow it again

Previous article

Top Stories of 2018, #4: Vettel and Ferrari blow it again

Next article

Ocon says Mercedes wanted to see qualifying gains

Ocon says Mercedes wanted to see qualifying gains
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Glenn Freeman

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

45m ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

2h ago

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.