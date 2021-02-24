Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
290 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

By:

Sergio Perez feels that Red Bull’s new RB16B Formula 1 car has ‘good potential’ after saying its improved grip was noticeable at a filming day on Wednesday.

shares
comments
Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

The Mexican had already spent a day at Silverstone testing a 2019 Red Bull RB15 car, before getting a first outing in the team’s new 2021 challenger.

Speaking about his early impressions, even though mileage was limited, Perez said he was encouraged by the first feel.

“I can see the potential,” he said after the test. “I was extremely pleased to come from the RB15 and already have a reference of how a Red Bull car feels.

“So jumping into my car, the car that I am going to be driving this year, it's incredible. I can just feel a step in overall grip at all speeds. I could already feel that. I haven't done a lot but I can already see that the car has good potential.”

Max Verstappen also got his first taste of the RB16B at Silverstone as well. And while he said there were some differences compared to last year’s car, he was clear that the day was not about judging its overall speed.

“Of course, there are differences,” he said. “I mean, already the big change is of course the floor, they cut it a lot on the rear. So the car is always going to behave a bit differently.

“But it's not about setup work or whatever. It's just about getting comfortable the car, and get a basic understanding of the car. And then all the work has to be done anyway in Bahrain.”

Read Also:

With testing opportunities so limited, Perez reckoned it would still take him a couple of races to get fully comfortable in the cockpit of the car.

“It takes a lot of time to be 100% comfortable and I expect myself to be doing changes in the first five races of getting very comfortable with the car,” he said. “But I have to say that we've done a lot of progress on that. We've changed the seat. We have adjusted the belts.

“Every time we were doing something different. So that's the priority, to get me comfortable with it, so when we go to Bahrain we are ready to kick some ass.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
1/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
2/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
3/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
4/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
5/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
6/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
8/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
9/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
10/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
12/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
13/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
14/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
15/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
16/16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

Previous article

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez , Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
WEC

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

7h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

1h
3
Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

7h
4
MotoGP

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

11h
5
IndyCar

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

20h
Latest news
Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

1h
British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

5h
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes
Formula 1

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

6h
AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

7h
BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor
Formula 1

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

8h
Latest videos
The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
9h

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
13h

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing 02:01
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared 00:24
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor
Formula 1 / Breaking news

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone

Horner: Red Bull took "grown-up" call to look outside juniors
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Red Bull took "grown-up" call to look outside juniors

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

More from
Red Bull Racing
How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
6h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed

Latest news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.