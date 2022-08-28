Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP Next / Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring

Charles Leclerc says he feels no frustration with Ferrari’s Formula 1 strategists over the decision to pit him late at Spa despite the call backfiring in the last two laps.

Luke Smith
By:
Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring
Listen to this article

Leclerc battled his way back up to fifth place after being forced into an early pit stop by a visor tear-off getting stuck in his brake duct, only for Ferrari to pit him again with two laps remaining to try and get the fastest lap bonus point despite some uncertainty from Leclerc on the radio.

Although Leclerc overtook Fernando Alonso while exiting the pits, Alonso passed him back down the Kemmel Straight, compromising Leclerc going onto the final lap.

Leclerc lapped six tenths of a second slower than Verstappen’s benchmark, and while he recovered P5 from Alonso using DRS, the Ferrari driver received five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane at the final stop that dropped him back to sixth.

Leclerc denied feeling any frustration with Ferrari over the late decision to pit and took full blame for the penalty, saying it was “nothing to do with the team.”

“At the end, it’s more frustrating to see the delta of pace there was between Red Bull and us, which is the thing we need to work on,” Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Erik Junius

The race saw Max Verstappen fight from 14th on the grid to win the race by 17 seconds, extending his points advantage over Leclerc in the drivers’ championship to 98 points with eight races remaining.

Verstappen displayed an ominous pace throughout the Spa race weekend, setting the fastest time in qualifying by six tenths of a second before dropping down the grid because of his power unit penalty.

“If you look at Red Bull, they were on another level, and they found something this weekend that is a bit worrying for us,” said Leclerc, who admitted the championship was “definitely looking extremely difficult now” for Ferrari.

“For now, we don’t exactly understand [it],” Leclerc said.

“They are still extremely quick in the straights, it looks like they have no downforce, but then they get into the corner and they are as quick as us, or quicker.

“So it’s a bit worrying.”

Read Also:

The race also included a lot of radio chatter between Leclerc and his engineer, who regularly asked about strategy options and which tyre he would prefer.

At one stage, Leclerc asked Ferrari why they would consider pitting him so early and seemed unsure of its thinking, but he said there had been no change in Ferrari’s approach over the radio to discuss strategy.

“No, we’ve always done that,” Leclerc said. “This time we were a bit clearer because we were a bit in no man’s land and nobody was fighting with us, so we had more freedom to speak about it.”

shares
comments
Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP
Previous article

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP
Next article

Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake

Alonso: First-lap Belgian F1 GP clash is Hamilton’s mistake
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake Belgian GP
Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari Belgian GP
Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct Belgian GP
Formula 1

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Formula 1

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight French GP Prime
Formula 1

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

Latest news

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Red Bull thinks ride height compromises all teams were forced to make because of Eau Rouge were behind Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate

A virtual meeting of the Contract Recognition Board on Monday is set to decide the Formula 1 future of Oscar Piastri.

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Mattia Binotto has downplayed suggestions Ferrari's Formula 1 struggles at Spa were simply track specific after its resounding defeat to Red Bull in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
15 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
17 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.