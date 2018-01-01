Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Leclerc: Bianchi death makes Japan "very difficult"

shares
comments
Leclerc: Bianchi death makes Japan
By: Scott Mitchell
5h ago

Charles Leclerc says his first Japanese Grand Prix will be "very difficult" because of the Formula 1 crash that led to the death of his friend Jules Bianchi.

Bianchi crashed into a recovery vehicle during the rain-hit 2014 Japanese GP and passed away nine months later from the injuries he suffered.

Leclerc, who was mentored by Bianchi as a youngster, visited the scene of the crash for the first time on Wednesday.

"It's obviously a very difficult weekend," said Leclerc. Jules has helped me massively to arrive here, more than only on the racing side. He was a big like part of the family.

"I never came to Japan before, the track walk this morning was quite emotional.

"But yeah, on the other hand I really need to focus on this weekend to try to do the best job possible anyway. Even if it's a difficult weekend."

Bianchi's death in 2015 was followed two years later by Leclerc's father Herve passing away.

Leclerc paid tribute to his father with a replica of the ex-Formula 3 racer's crash helmet design in Monaco.

He is planning a split tribute next season to honour both Herve and Bianchi, which he hopes he can run in his home race and in Japan.

"I'm definitely thinking about something for next year, about a helmet, but you know there is this rule where you can only run one special helmet," said Leclerc.

"This year I did it for my father, next year I have an idea of doing something, a helmet split on both sides – one for Jules, one for my father.

"For this year I will have nothing more special than trying to make him remembered as much as I can to the public."

Next Formula 1 article
Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed

Previous article

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed

Next article

F1 drivers want DRS risk option through 130R

F1 drivers want DRS risk option through 130R
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Sauber
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed

6h ago
Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP Article
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP

Toro Rosso needs to Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso needs to "fine-tune" Honda upgrade

Latest videos
Go Figure: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course 01:16
Formula 1

Go Figure: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka International Racing Course

Where's Ferrari's pace gone? 07:26
Formula 1

Where's Ferrari's pace gone?

News in depth
Japanese GP: Thursday's press conference
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Thursday's press conference

The two F1 fallen giants that must adapt or die
Formula 1

The two F1 fallen giants that must adapt or die

Toro Rosso needs to
Formula 1

Toro Rosso needs to "fine-tune" Honda upgrade

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.